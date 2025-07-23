Sitting in a hot tub is good for your health

Ever wondered which warm escape does more than just melt away your stress: a bubbling hot tub or a steamy sauna? Scientists did too.

So they cranked up the heat and took a deep dive into the world of passive heating, comparing these two everyday indulgences to see which one best supports your health, performance, and even cellular function. Both are popular, but until now, no one had looked at them side-by-side with scientific scrutiny.

Hot tubs immerse your body, stirring circulation and warming you from the outside in.

Saunas cook you in dry heat, triggering sweat and metabolic changes that mimic a mini workout.

The question? Which one gives the better physiological boost, and could your evening soak or steam session be quietly unlocking benefits you’d never guessed?

According to a new study from the University of Oregon’s Bowerman Sports Science Center, hot tubs may be the health hero you didn’t see coming.

While both saunas and hot tubs melt away muscle tension and warm you up, the researchers found that soaking in hot water goes a step further:

Raises core body temperature more effectively

Helps lower blood pressure

Boosts your immune system

Trains your body to handle heat stress better over time

And here’s the real win: these benefits stick around even after you’ve towel-dried and stepped out of the water.

Under the watchful eye of physiology expert Professor Chris Minson, a team at the Bowerman Center dove into the biology of heat therapy. Their goal? To uncover how different styles of passive heating, like hot tubs and saunas, affect our hearts, immune systems, and internal chemistry.

Twenty young adults (including 10 women) took part in three sessions:

HWI (Hot Water Immersion): 45 minutes at a cozy 40.5°C

TRAD (Traditional Sauna): 3 rounds of 10 minutes at a dry 80°C

FIR (Far-Infrared Sauna): 45 minutes at a gentler 45–65°C

Each session was spaced out by a week to let the body reset. Researchers tracked core body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and cardiac output using precision methods. They also collected blood before and after to measure immune responses and inflammation markers.

Prof. Chris Minson, Department of Human Physiology, said, “We saw that hot water immersion was the most impactful in increasing core body temperature, which is the main stimulus for these subsequent responses. Increasing body temperature causes an increase in blood flow, and just the force of blood moving across your vessels is beneficial for your vascular health.”

Among the various heat therapies tested, hot-water immersion stood out, not just for comfort, but for stirring real biological change. Researchers found that only the hot tub sessions triggered a noticeable inflammatory response, revealed by spikes in cytokines (the immune system’s messengers) and shifts in immune cell behavior.

As lead researcher, Atencio explained, when you’re submerged, your body can’t cool off through sweat. There’s no airflow to help regulate temperature, so your core temperature climbs higher and faster. That heat stress sets off a stronger immune reaction, like giving your system a gentle jolt to recalibrate.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if people are willing to do some heat therapy, it’s going to align with improved health, as long as it’s done in moderation,” Minson said. “If you repeat these stresses over time, our lab and many others have shown that they are consistent with improved health.”

Regular exercise can provide benefits similar to and even better in some respects than those from heat therapy, he added, but individuals who are unable or unwilling to exercise may find that heat therapy provides an attractive option.

“It can be a very peaceful, sometimes religious, sometimes cultural, and sometimes social experience,” Minson said. “And I think those aspects contribute to the health benefits and are critically important.”

