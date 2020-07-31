SUBSCRIBE

A highly unusual electron sharing detected in a cool crystal

A highly unusual atomic configuration in a tungsten-based material.

By Amit Malewar
Science
tungsten atoms
When CsW2O6 is cooled below -58°C, molecular triangles form of tungsten atoms that are bonded together by only two electrons. Similar bonding has only previously been demonstrated in trihydrogen ions in outer space. (Credit: Yoshihiko Okamoto)

Atoms that makeup everything- bond together by sharing electrons. They can be considered as a glue of life. Nagoya University applied physicist Yoshihiko Okamoto and colleagues have found a highly unusual version of this glue: a regular triangular molecule was formed of three atoms bonded together by two electrons.

Scientists have detected this highly unusual atomic configuration in a tungsten-based material.

Until now, such type of bond has been detected in the trihydrogen ions found in interstellar material. This discovery of so-called tritungsten molecules in single crystals of caesium tungsten oxide (CsW2O6) could reveal compounds with interesting electronic properties.

CsW2O6 conducts electricity at room temperature but changes into an insulating material when it is cooled below -58°C. Scientists found it challenging to study how the atomic structure of this type of material changes in response to temperature.

Scientists found a solution to this: They synthesized very pure single crystals of CsW2O6 and bombarded them with X-ray beams at room temperature and -58°C. The tungsten molecules in the conducting crystal form three-dimensional networks of tetrahedral pyramids connected at their corners, known as a pyrochlore structure. The bonds between the molecules form due to a symmetrical sharing of electrons between them.

Be that as it may, when the compound is cooled, the electrons re-arrange and two types of tungsten atoms forms within the tetrahedra, each with an alternate ‘valence’, or bonding power with different atoms. This, thus, mutilates the lengths of tungsten bonds with oxygen atoms in the compound, prompting an increasingly compacted shape.

Critically, the tungsten atoms with lower valence form small and large triangles on the sides of the tungsten tetrahedra, with the exceptionally unusual tritungsten molecules forming on the small triangles. The three tungsten atoms forming the points of these triangles share only two electrons between them to keep them bonded together.

Nagoya University applied physicist Yoshihiko Okamoto said“To our knowledge, CsW2O6 is the only example where this type of bond formation, where several atoms share only a few electrons, appears as a phase transition.”

Further plans include investigating compounds with pyrochlore structures.

Journal Reference:
  1. Okamoto, Y., Amano, H., Katayama, N. et al. Regular-triangle trimer and charge order preserving the Anderson condition in the pyrochlore structure of CsW2O6. Nat Commun 11, 3144 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-16873-7

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

A one-step fabrication process to improve water quality

Pranjal Mehar -
Different nanocarbons are being studied and utilized for purifying water and wastewater by adsorbing dyes, gases, organic compounds, and toxic metal ions....
Read more
Space

Scientists found a killer electron hot spot in Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts

Amit Malewar -
JAXA and NASA satellite observations show where killer electrons are generated in the Van Allen radiation belts surrounding Earth.
Read more

TRENDING

Astronomers discovered a mysterious stream of ancient stars

Space Amit Malewar -
Scientists find a remnant of a strange dismembered star cluster at the galaxy's edge.
Read more

Scientists discover ultra-black fish that absorbs 99.5% of light that hits its skin

Science Amit Malewar -
These ultra-black fish absorb light so efficiently that even in bright light they appear to be silhouetted.
Read more

Assembly of the largest ever thermonuclear fusion reactor ITER begins

Technology Amit Malewar -
ITER will be the first fusion device to maintain fusion for long periods of time.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist