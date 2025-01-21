Its high: Global survey reveals public trust in science

Science is crucial for making decisions based on evidence. Public trust in scientists is essential for decision-makers to use the best evidence, especially during crises. However, the authority of science has been questioned in recent years, causing worries about declining public trust in scientists.

A new study—a global survey covering 68 countries—includes the conclusion of an international team of 241 researchers led by Viktoria Cologna of ETH Zurich and Niels G. Mede of the University of Zurich (UZH). They interrogated these concerns with a preregistered survey of 71,922 respondents. They found that in most countries, most people trust scientists and agree that scientists should engage more in society and policymaking.

According to the study, public trust in scientists is still high.

It is the largest post-pandemic study of trust in science, societal expectations, and public views on research priorities. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the study offers global, representative survey data on where researchers are seen as most trustworthy, how much they should engage with the public, and whether science is focusing on the most critical research issues.

The study, conducted across 68 countries, shows that most people trust scientists moderately (average trust level = 3.62 out of 5). Many also see scientists as qualified (78%), honest (57%), and concerned about people’s well-being (56%).

The study found that only 42% of respondents believe scientists consider others’ views. Co-author Niels G. Mede notes that many people feel science’s priorities don’t match their own. Scientists should listen more to public feedback and engage in open dialogue.

The findings also show differences between countries and population groups. People with right-wing political views in Western countries generally trust scientists less than those with left-wing views, showing that attitudes toward science can be polarized along political lines. However, in most countries, there was no clear link between political orientation and trust in scientists.

Most people want science to play an important role in society and policymaking. Globally, 83% think scientists should communicate with the public about science. Only 23% think scientists should not advocate for specific policies, while 52% think scientists should be more involved in policymaking.

People prioritize research for public health, solving energy problems, and reducing poverty over developing defense and military technology. There’s a belief that science is currently more focused on defense and military technology than people would prefer, showing a misalignment between public and scientific priorities.

