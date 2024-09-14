High-fat, sugary diets in pregnancy raise future health risks for babies

Babies born to mothers with obesity are more likely to face heart problems and diabetes as adults. A study in the Journal of Physiology shows that a high-fat, sugary diet during pregnancy disrupts an essential thyroid hormone in the fetal heart, affecting its development. Even if babies are born at an average weight, they may become insulin-resistant later in life, leading to diabetes and heart disease.

The University of South Australia researchers found a link between a high-fat, high-sugar diet, and poor heart health by studying tissue from fetuses of pregnant baboons on such a diet and comparing these to fetuses from baboons on a regular diet.

Lead researcher Melanie Bertossa said, “The findings show a clear connection between unhealthy diets and future heart problems.”

“There has been debate about whether high-fat diets cause high or low thyroid activity in the fetal heart. Our study shows it lowers thyroid hormone T3,” said Bertossa.

This hormone helps the fetal heart prepare for life after birth. Without it, the heart develops abnormally. High-fat, high-sugar diets also disrupt insulin signaling in the fetal heart, increasing the risk of diabetes and heart problems in adulthood.

“These lasting changes could harm heart health as children grow into adults,” said Professor Janna Morrison. The study highlights the importance of good nutrition for both mother and baby before pregnancy. Even babies with average birth weights showed heart issues.

Researchers suggests that all babies from pregnancies with poor maternal diets should be screened for heart risks early, not just those born too small or large.

They warns that if high-fat, sugary diets continue to rise, more people will face health problems like diabetes and heart disease, leading to shorter lifespans. She hopes that understanding these risks can help change this trend.

Researchers are now tracking the long-term health of babies born to women on such diets to monitor their health over the years.

In conclusion, babies born to mothers who eat a high-fat, sugary diet are at a higher risk of developing heart disease and diabetes as adults. This highlights the need for better maternal nutrition to prevent long-term health issues for both mothers and their children.

