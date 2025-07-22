SUBSCRIBE
Technology

Hidden Giant Planet Discovered in Dust Disc Around Young Star

Astronomers use a wobble and dusty gaps to find a massive exoplanet forming within a young star's disc.

By Amit Malewar
Published: 
Updated:
1 min read
The protoplanetary disc around MP Mus (PDS 66)
When astronomers first observed it with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), they saw a smooth, planet-free disc, shown here in the right image. The team, led by Álvaro Ribas, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge, UK, gave this star another chance and re-observed it with ALMA at longer wavelengths that probe even deeper into the protoplanetary disc than before. These new observations, shown in the left image, revealed a gap and a ring that had been obscured in previous observations, suggesting that MP Mus might have company after all. Credit ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/A. Ribas et al.

Astronomers have just revealed a massive exoplanet anywhere from three to ten times the size of Jupiter, lurking within the dusty cradle surrounding a young star named MP Mus. Previously thought to be alone in space, MP Mus now appears to be hosting a celestial heavyweight in its pancake-flat protoplanetary disc.

The breakthrough came from a cosmic tag-team effort. The ALMA telescope peered deeper into the dusty disc at longer wavelengths, while the Gaia space observatory noticed something peculiar: MP Mus was wobbling.

That wobble, coupled with newly discovered gaps and cavities in the disc, pointed to the gravitational pull of a hidden planet shaping the scene from within. Using computer modeling, the international team confirmed that this wobble was likely caused by a gas giant, roughly 1 to 3 times farther from MP Mus than Earth is from our Sun.

Our earlier view was like staring at a foggy window,” said lead researcher Dr. Álvaro Ribas. “But using longer wavelengths revealed a complex architecture—carved gaps and cavities that scream planet formation.”

This marks the first time Gaia has helped detect an exoplanet within a protoplanetary disc, offering a new blueprint for finding stealthy planets buried in starlight and cosmic dust.

The team believes that upgrades to ALMA and future instruments, such as the next-generation Very Large Array (ngVLA), may open the door to discovering even more hidden worlds and perhaps offer clues to how our own Solar System came to be.

Journal Reference

  1. Ribas, Á., Vioque, M., Zagaria, F. et al. A young gas giant and hidden substructures in a protoplanetary disk. Nat Astron (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02576-w

