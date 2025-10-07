Hidden clues reveal the mysterious origins of an ancient Egypt’s Karnak temple

In the heart of Egypt’s ancient religious capital, Thebes, a team of international researchers has peeled back the layers of time to reveal the hidden story of Karnak Temple, one of the largest and most iconic temple complexes of the ancient world. Their findings, published in Antiquity on October 6, offer a sweeping new narrative of Karnak’s origins, its evolving relationship with the Nile, and its deep ties to Egyptian mythology.

Led by Dr. Angus Graham of Uppsala University and supported by scholars from the University of Southampton, the team conducted the most comprehensive geoarchaeological survey ever undertaken at Karnak. The temple, situated just 500 meters east of the modern Nile near Luxor, has stood for over 3,000 years as a monumental testament to Egypt’s rich spiritual and architectural heritage. But until now, its earliest beginnings remained shrouded in mystery.

“This new research provides unprecedented detail on the evolution of Karnak Temple, from a small island to one of the defining institutions of Ancient Egypt,” said Dr. Ben Pennington, lead author of the study and Visiting Fellow in Geoarchaeology at Southampton.

The team analyzed 61 sediment cores from within and around the temple precinct, along with tens of thousands of ceramic fragments. These materials allowed them to reconstruct the ancient landscape and pinpoint when the site first became habitable.

Before 2520 BCE, the area was regularly flooded by the fast-moving waters of the Nile, making permanent settlement impossible. But by the Old Kingdom period (c.2591–2152 BCE), the river’s behavior had shifted. Ceramic evidence suggests the earliest occupation occurred between 2305 and 1980 BCE.

“The age of Karnak Temple has been hotly contested in archaeological circles,” noted Dr. Kristian Strutt, co-author from Southampton. “But our new evidence places a temporal constraint on its earliest occupation and construction.”

Core samples being extracted at Karnak. Credit Dr Ben Pennington

One of the study’s most striking revelations is the geomorphic origin of Karnak’s foundation. The temple was built on an island of high ground formed by diverging river channels, an unusual feature in the region. Over centuries, these channels shifted and silted up, creating new land for expansion.

Dominic Barker, another co-author from Southampton, explained, “The river channels surrounding the site shaped how the temple could develop and where, with new construction taking place on top of old rivers as they silted up. We also see how Ancient Egyptians shaped the river itself, through the dumping of sands from the desert into channels, possibly to provide new land for building.”

The discovery of a well-defined eastern channel, previously considered speculative, adds a new dimension to the temple’s spatial evolution. It also deepens the connection between Karnak’s physical landscape and its mythological significance.

The researchers believe the temple’s location may have been deliberately chosen to mirror ancient Egyptian creation myths. According to Old Kingdom texts, the creator god emerged from a primordial lake. Karnak’s island, surrounded by water and uniquely elevated, fits this description precisely.

“It’s tempting to suggest the Theban elites chose Karnak’s location for the dwelling place of a new form of the creator god, ‘Ra-Amun’, as it fitted the cosmogonical scene of high ground emerging from surrounding water,” said Dr. Pennington.

Middle Kingdom texts (c.1980–1760 BCE) expand on this idea, describing a “primeval mound” rising from the “Waters of Chaos.” During this period, the annual Nile flood would have receded, revealing the temple’s foundation and echoing the mythic emergence of order from chaos.

With permission to study the entire Luxor floodplain, the team is now expanding its research to other significant sites in the region. Their goal is to develop a comprehensive understanding of how water, land, and belief systems shaped the religious heart of ancient Egypt.

The study, titled The Conceptual Origins and Geomorphic Evolution of the Temple of Amun-Ra at Karnak (Luxor, Egypt), is available online in Antiquity. It was supported by the Knut och Alice Wallenbergs Stiftelse, Uppsala Universitet, and M och S Wångstedts Stiftelse, and conducted under the auspices of the Egypt Exploration Society with a permit from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

As Karnak continues to welcome millions of visitors each year, this new research offers a deeper appreciation of the temple’s sacred geography.

