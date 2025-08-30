Can a Heatwave Cause Icy Weather? The Answer Might Surprise You

Hailstorms are relatively rare in the Philippines, and thus haven’t been extensively studied, despite their potential for severe damage to crops and buildings.

The most enormous hailstones ever recorded in the country fell in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, on May 8, 2020. Some were as large as 5 centimeters across, bigger than golf balls. That day’s hot surface temperatures helped create strong upward air currents. By analyzing satellite and radar data, along with detailed weather models, researchers confirmed that the conditions were just right for hail to form.

A groundbreaking study from the Philippines has mapped out when and where hail tends to occur across the country, analyzing data from 2006 to 2024. It’s the first comprehensive look at hail’s seasonal, regional, and weather-related patterns in the archipelago.

One of the study’s key insights is the surprising link between hot ground temperatures and falling ice. This paradox is explained by a weather factor called Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), which essentially measures the atmosphere’s fuel for upward motion. When CAPE is high, warm surface air rises quickly, carrying moisture into towering thunderclouds. Inside these clouds, strong updrafts lift water droplets into colder layers of the atmosphere, where they freeze and grow into hailstones before falling to the ground.

Also, the presence of dry air in the mid-troposphere can actually increase the likelihood of hailstones surviving to reach the ground. Dry air enhances evaporative cooling, which strengthens downdrafts and accelerates the descent of hail. Because the hailstones spend less time passing through warmer air on their way down, they are less likely to melt completely before hitting the ground.

Most hailstorms in the Philippines happen between March and May, just before the Southwest Monsoon begins. This is when surface temperatures are highest and thunderstorms are more likely. Luzon had the most reported hail events, but the largest hailstones were often observed in Visayas and Mindanao, where weaker monsoon winds allow storm activity to persist later into the year.

To track hail across the country, researchers used more than just weather instruments. They gathered data from local government reports, news stories, and even geotagged social media posts. This mix of sources was beneficial since the Philippines has limited ground-based tools for detecting hail. The study highlights the value of public reporting and citizen science in tracking severe weather.

As extreme weather becomes more common due to climate change, researchers emphasize the importance of involving the public in tracking and reporting weather events. Community participation can play a vital role in developing more effective early warning systems across the Philippines.

Looking forward, the study calls for more substantial investment in weather monitoring and forecasting tools. It also urges disaster preparedness efforts to broaden their scope, beyond the usual focus on typhoons and floods, to include lesser-known threats, such as tornadoes, waterspouts, and hailstorms, which can strike unexpectedly and leave communities vulnerable.

