Scientists find how heat determines sex in leopard Geckos

In reptiles, sex isn’t decided only by DNA; it also depends on temperature. Just a few degrees can determine whether an egg hatches as male or female. This process, called temperature‑dependent sex determination (TSD), has fascinated scientists for many years.

Yet, while crocodiles and turtles have been studied extensively, lizards and snakes, the sprawling family known as squamates, have remained something of a mystery.

That mystery is beginning to unravel. At Tokyo University of Science, Professor Shinichi Miyagawa and his team studied the leopard gecko, a spotted lizard. They aimed to determine how temperature can influence life’s journey before it starts.

Their findings reveal a concealed choreography of genes and cells that react to the environment in surprising ways.

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Professor Miyagawa from the Department of Biological Science and Technology at Tokyo University of Science, Japan, said, “Our study is the first to provide a comprehensive histological and transcriptomic analysis of gonadal development in the leopard gecko with a TSD system.”

In reptiles, incubation temperature determines whether babies are male or female, but the exact pattern varies by species. For example, in the red-eared slider turtle (Trachemys scripta) and Reeve’s pond turtle (Mauremys reevesii), cooler temperatures (around 26 °C) make males, while warmer ones (around 31 °C) make females. In contrast, the American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) shows the opposite: cooler temperatures (about 30 °C) make females, and slightly warmer ones (around 33 °C) make males, though very high heat can switch back to producing females.

The temperature‑sensitive period (TSP) is the time during embryo development when changing the incubation temperature can still determine the animal’s sex. Studying which genes are active during this window is key to understanding how temperature controls sex in reptiles.

Squamates, the largest group of reptiles that includes lizards and snakes, use different systems to decide sex. Some rely on genetics, like XX/XY or ZZ/ZW, while others depend on temperature (TSD). These systems often change over evolutionary time. In this study, scientists focused on the leopard gecko, a squamate species that determines sex solely by temperature.

What makes the leopard gecko especially intriguing is that its genetic script doesn’t perfectly match other reptiles. A gene called KDM6B, crucial for male development in turtles, behaved differently here.

The team incubated gecko eggs at two temperatures: a cooler 26.5 °C, which produced all females, and a warmer 31.5 °C, which yielded mostly males.

To determine the exact time when temperature determines sex, the scientists moved gecko eggs between warm and cool conditions on different days. When the eggs were nearly ready to hatch, they checked the gonads, the organs that become ovaries or testes. Cooler temperatures produced 100% females, while warmer temperatures produced 91% males.

Early on, embryos looked the same on the outside, but later, ovaries became spherical, and testes grew longer, with seminiferous tubules. Gene analysis showed that male and female pathways had already started to split before any visible differences appeared.

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Male‑linked genes such as AMH, SOX9, and DMRT1 activated early in the warmer group, while female‑linked genes like FOXL2 and CYP19A1 took the lead in the cooler group. By the time the embryos reached stage 36 of embryo development, the “decision window” had closed; their sex was locked in, and could no longer be changed by temperature.

The team also discovered early temperature‑responsive genes involved in RNA splicing and cell adhesion, suggesting that the environment begins shaping biology long before visible differences appear.

The study has far-reaching implications. As sex is temperature-dependent in reptiles, scientists are afraid that climate change could disrupt this balance and shift populations by changing the male-female ratio. The leopard gecko offers scientists a new perspective on how evolution can change and adapt. It shows that species can modify even their most basic traits to fit the environment.

As Professor Miyagawa explains, “Our study fills a critical gap in understanding how environmental cues direct biological fate.”

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