Heart disease impacts middle-income countries more

New data from the European Society of Cardiology shows cardiovascular disease (CVD) is still the leading cause of death in 55 ESC member countries, with middle-income countries hit hardest. This reflects differences in risk factors and treatment quality.

The data is vital for planning heart health strategies. CVD causes over 3 million deaths yearly, with death rates falling faster in high-income countries than in middle-income ones.

Recent ESC data shows that CVD death rates are higher in middle-income countries (46% of male deaths, 53% of female deaths) than in high-income ones (30% of male deaths, 34% of female deaths). The years of life lost are over three times higher in middle-income countries.

Professor Adam Timmis highlights the urgent need for better prevention and management. About 25% of people use tobacco, with rates up to 40.9% among men in middle-income countries. Hypertension affects over 40% of middle-income nations but less than 40% of high-income nations.

Diabetes is more common in middle-income countries (7.7%) compared to high-income (6%). Over half of people are overweight, with obesity rates at 17% in both income groups.

Professor Timmis noted that middle-income countries face higher CVD mortality partly due to fewer resources, like specialist staff and medical procedures. High-income countries have twice as many cardiologists and more access to heart treatments.

The fourth ESC Atlas, including economic data, estimates that CVD costs the EU €282 billion annually, mainly from healthcare, social care, and productivity loss.

Professor Panos Vardas emphasized that informed decisions to tackle CVD rely on accurate data. Since 2017, the ESC Atlas has highlighted CVD’s clinical, economic, and social impacts, especially in countries with the highest disease burden.

The ESC Atlas is crucial for improving heart care. It shows trends and gaps over time, helping policymakers and healthcare providers plan better and monitor health initiatives. Atlas data has been shared with EU health ministers to support national and EU Cardiovascular Health Plans.

