Heart-in-a-Box more effective than cooler for transplants

A study from the University of Gothenburg shows that storing donor hearts in a “heart-in-a-box” reduces the risk of early heart failure compared to the usual ice cooler. This new method could improve outcomes for heart transplant recipients. For more information, contact Göran Dellgren or Margareta G. Kubista.

Research shows that using a “heart-in-a-box” or hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion (HOPE) allows for transport times of up to nine hours without risk. This method keeps the heart at eight degrees and uses a pump to oxygenate it.

The new study in The Lancet compares the “heart-in-the-box” to traditional ice cooler storage for heart transplant safety and outcomes in the first 30 days, marking the first randomized controlled trial.

The study involved 204 heart transplant patients across 15 clinics in Europe. Half received hearts stored in a “heart-in-a-box,” while the other half got hearts stored in ice.

The results showed fewer cases of heart failure and severe organ issues in patients with hearts stored in the “heart-in-a-box.” No other significant differences were found, but further analysis of the first year’s outcomes will be presented later.

Dr. Andreas Wallinder, who helped develop the “heart-in-a-box” with Stig Steen, emphasizes that oxygenating the heart in the box is key. Unlike traditional cold storage, which lacks oxygen and circulation, the box continuously pumps oxygenated fluid through the heart, improving its function and reducing complications after transplantation.

Professor Göran Dellgren from the University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital led part of the study. He says the “heart-in-a-box” method could revolutionize heart transplants by reducing complications and costs. It also allows for longer transport distances and might enable the use of hearts from older donors, increasing the number of available transplants.

