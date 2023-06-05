Heart attack risk increases at the start of the workweek

Heart attacks, a devastating health condition, often strike unexpectedly, causing significant harm and even death. Surprisingly, studies have revealed that Mondays are associated with more deadly heart attacks. This phenomenon has raised intriguing questions about the underlying factors contributing to this unfortunate pattern.

By examining the potential reasons behind this trend, we can better understand how our daily routines and external factors might impact our cardiovascular health. In this article, we will explore the link between Mondays and an increased risk of fatal heart attacks, shedding light on the significance of this unsettling observation.

Researchers from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland analyzed data from 10,528 patients in Ireland admitted to hospitals between 2013 and 2018. The study focused on patients who experienced the most severe type of heart attack, an ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) when a crucial coronary artery becomes fully obstructed.

Cardiologist Dr. Jack Laffan, who led the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust research, said: “We’ve found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of STEMI.”

“The cause is likely multifactorial; however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element.”

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, the Medical Director, emphasized the urgency of ongoing research to understand the causes and mechanisms behind heart attacks. He highlighted the significance of the study’s findings regarding the timing of severe heart attacks. However, he emphasized the need to delve deeper into the factors contributing to the increased likelihood of heart attacks on certain days of the week. By unraveling these factors, medical professionals can enhance their understanding of this life-threatening condition and improve strategies for saving more lives in the future.

The association between increased rates of deadly heart attacks and Mondays has been observed through research, highlighting the need for further investigation into the underlying causes. Unraveling the factors contributing to this phenomenon will provide valuable insights into preventing and managing heart attacks.

By enhancing our understanding of the specific risks associated with certain days of the week, medical professionals can develop targeted interventions and strategies to reduce the incidence of deadly heart attacks, ultimately saving lives and improving cardiovascular health outcomes.

The research is presented today at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester.