Healthy gut microbiome may protect against aging

To understand why specific individuals reach the remarkable milestone of living to be 100 years old, researchers have turned their attention to an unexpected source: the bacteria residing in our intestines. These tiny microorganisms, collectively known as intestinal bacteria or gut microbiota, have been found to play a crucial role in our overall health and well-being. Recent studies suggest that the composition of these gut bacteria may hold the key to unraveling the mysteries behind longevity.

By delving into the intricate relationship between our gut microbiota and the aging process, scientists are beginning to uncover fascinating insights that could potentially revolutionize our understanding of longevity and pave the way for novel interventions to promote healthy aging.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen’s Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research have embarked on a quest to unravel the secret behind individuals reaching the remarkable age of 100 without relying on external interventions. By studying a group of 176 healthy centenarians from Japan, the researchers have discovered that these individuals possess a distinct combination of intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses. This unique microbial composition holds promising clues to understanding the factors contributing to longevity.

“We are always eager to discover why some people live extremely long lives. Previous research has shown that the intestinal bacteria of old Japanese citizens produce brand-new molecules that make them resistant to pathogenic – that is, disease-promoting – microorganisms. And if they better protected the intestines against infection, well, that is probably one of the things that cause them to live longer than others.” says Postdoc Joachim Johansen, the new study’s first author.

