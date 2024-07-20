Healthcare professionals key to hypertension control

A Tulane University study found that pharmacists and community health workers are the most successful at helping patients control high blood pressure. Published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study analyzed data from 100 hypertension trials worldwide.

While nurses and physicians also significantly reduced blood pressure, pharmacists had the greatest impact, followed by community health workers. The study suggests that hypertension is best treated by healthcare professionals who can dedicate more time to patients, especially in areas with financial and geographical barriers.

Katherine Mills, associate professor at Tulane University said, “Blood pressure management often requires more time than primary care visits allow. Having someone without these time constraints may be more effective.”

Pharmacist-led interventions reduced systolic blood pressure by 7.3 mmHg, while community health workers saw a 7.1 mmHg drop. Nurses and physicians achieved a 2-3 mmHg reduction. Both pharmacists and community health workers also saw the most significant declines in diastolic blood pressure. Hypertension is diagnosed at 130/80 mmHg and higher for adults.

Mills noted that all healthcare professionals were influential. However, pharmacists might be especially suited for addressing the individual needs of hypertensive patients.

Mills said,“One big challenge is finding the right combinations and doses of antihypertensive medications, which can require repeated visits. Pharmacists are perfect for that.”

Lawrence J. Fine from the NIH said, “This study highlights the importance of a team-based approach to controlling blood pressure. Alongside physicians, pharmacists and community health workers can help patients reach their treatment goals, especially as blood pressure control has declined recently.”

Community health workers are also very effective because of their cultural ties and cost-effectiveness. Hypertension often has no symptoms, so it might not be a priority during short primary care visits. Mills added that the goal is to identify the best leaders and strategies for these interventions.

