Study reveals health risks among IT employees in India

The Information Technology (IT) sector is a major contributor to the Indian economy, employing over 5.4 million people. However, the sedentary lifestyle of IT employees, characterized by long hours of desk work, stress, inadequate sleep, shift work, and unhealthy diets, increases the risk of various non-communicable diseases, including Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

A study by University of Hyderabad scientists Prof. Kalyankar Mahadev and Prof. C T Anitha, along with their research scholars and senior hepatologist Dr. PN Rao from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, found that about 84% of IT employees have MAFLD

Fatty liver disease occurs when more than 5% of fat builds up in the liver due to behavioral and metabolic risk factors. If untreated, it can lead to severe liver diseases like cirrhosis and cancer.

The study also revealed that around 71% of IT employees were obese, and about 34% had metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of fatty liver, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Developing strategies for better health among IT employees is crucial to address these health risks. While many major IT companies have wellness programs, employees should utilize and adhere to them for their physical well-being. Regular health check-ups, fatty liver screening, and stress management programs may help reduce the incidence of fatty liver disease.

The study was funded by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) Program of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports by Nature.

The researchers expressed gratitude to the participants and acknowledged the support of Prof. B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, and Prof. M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director of the Institute of Eminence, University of Hyderabad, for their encouragement and funding.

This research highlights the importance of addressing health risks in the IT sector and encourages further collaborative research with a societal impact.