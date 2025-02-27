SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
- Advertisement -
Health

Study reveals health risks among IT employees in India

Long hours in IT sector linked to metabolic and liver issues.

By Pranjal Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Person at working late at night from home

The Information Technology (IT) sector is a major contributor to the Indian economy, employing over 5.4 million people. However, the sedentary lifestyle of IT employees, characterized by long hours of desk work, stress, inadequate sleep, shift work, and unhealthy diets, increases the risk of various non-communicable diseases, including Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

- Advertisement -

A study by University of Hyderabad scientists Prof. Kalyankar Mahadev and Prof. C T Anitha, along with their research scholars and senior hepatologist Dr. PN Rao from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, found that about 84% of IT employees have MAFLD

Fatty liver disease occurs when more than 5% of fat builds up in the liver due to behavioral and metabolic risk factors. If untreated, it can lead to severe liver diseases like cirrhosis and cancer.

The study also revealed that around 71% of IT employees were obese, and about 34% had metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of fatty liver, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Developing strategies for better health among IT employees is crucial to address these health risks. While many major IT companies have wellness programs, employees should utilize and adhere to them for their physical well-being. Regular health check-ups, fatty liver screening, and stress management programs may help reduce the incidence of fatty liver disease.

- Advertisement -

The study was funded by the Institution of Eminence (IoE) Program of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports by Nature.

The researchers expressed gratitude to the participants and acknowledged the support of Prof. B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, and Prof. M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director of the Institute of Eminence, University of Hyderabad, for their encouragement and funding.

This research highlights the importance of addressing health risks in the IT sector and encourages further collaborative research with a societal impact.

- Advertisement -
Up next

Why substitute sugar with maple syrup?

Maple syrup is more than just sugar.
Recommended Books
Infinite Cosmos: Visions From the James Webb Space Telescope
Ethan Siegel

Infinite Cosmos: Visions From the James Webb Space Telescope

Book By
National Geographic
Tech ExploristHealth
Journal
Nature
Scientific Reports
University
University of Hyderabad - Herald
Picks for you

Tardigrade proteins show promise in cancer care

Turning body’s goo into new glue

Study reveals lipid signatures associated with chemotherapy-resistant cells

Firstborn child most likely to experience adversity during first 3 years

Why do older adults need more vitamin B12 for optimal health?

- Advertisement -
Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®