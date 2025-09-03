Your Hair Care Routine Might Be Smoggier Than a Traffic Jam

From shampoos to sprays, personal care products, especially hair care items, aren’t just about looking good. They’re also quietly releasing clouds of chemicals into your home. These include volatile compounds that can react in the air and form new substances, some of which affect indoor air quality.

Turns out, nearly everyone uses hair care products: 97% of people in a European survey, with many applying them daily. And when scientists peeked into the air during styling sessions using a high-tech chemical sniffer (PTR-TOF-MS), they found a cocktail of emissions, siloxanes, terpenes, and glycols floating around the room.

A new study from Purdue University has uncovered that when you style your hair, especially with heated tools like straighteners or curlers, you’re not just releasing fragrance into the air. You’re creating billions of airborne nanoparticles, tiny enough to dive deep into your lungs.

These particles, ranging from 6 to 500 nanometers, are so concentrated during a typical 10–20 minute routine that researchers say it’s like standing in dense highway traffic.

Researchers found that a 10–20 minute heat-based hair care routine can release over 10 billion airborne nanoparticles, many of which settle deep in the lungs and may contribute to respiratory stress, inflammation, and even cognitive decline.

“This is really quite concerning,” said Nusrat Jung, an assistant professor in the Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering. “The number of nanoparticles inhaled from using typical, store-bought hair care products was far greater than we ever anticipated.”

Published in Environmental Science & Technology, the study is the first to measure real-time nanoparticle formation during heat styling in full-scale residential settings. Using advanced instruments inside a specially designed lab called the zEDGE tiny house, the team tracked how volatile chemicals like D5 siloxane, a common ingredient in hair products, rapidly transform into clouds of nanoparticles when exposed to heat above 300°F.

D5 siloxane is resistant to breakdown and accumulates in the environment. It’s already restricted in the EU for wash-off cosmetics because lab tests on animals showed it can harm the lungs, liver, and nervous system.

But here’s the twist: when heated (think curling irons or straighteners), D5 and similar ingredients turn into airborne nanoparticles. These tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs, and scientists still don’t fully understand their long-term effects. The invisible cloud from your styling routine might be more than just fragrance; it could be a health concern waiting to be studied.

These particles, often smaller than 100 nanometers, are hazardous because they bypass the body’s defenses and lodge in the deepest parts of the lungs. “Heat is the main driver,” said co-author Liu. “It triggers a chemical chain reaction that turns everyday grooming into a high-exposure event.”

A single hair styling session can release over 10 billion nanoparticles, with most settling deep in your lungs, right in the pulmonary region, where they’re hardest to clear.

And while human data on D5 siloxane is limited, animal studies have linked it to damage in the respiratory tract, liver, and nervous system. The compound is already restricted in the EU for wash-off cosmetics due to its persistence and bioaccumulation.

To reduce exposure, Jung and Liu recommend avoiding heat-based styling altogether or improving ventilation, like using exhaust fans during hair care routines. “Even without heat, better airflow can help reduce chemical buildup,” Liu said.

As the team continues to explore the chemistry behind these emissions, they hope future studies will dig deeper into the composition and health effects of these tiny airborne threats. Until then, your hair might look great, but your lungs could be paying the price.

