Gut Bugs Found to Shape Early Brain Development

The moment a baby is born, it’s greeted by a swarm of friendly microbes. These microscopic guests don’t just hang out; they help shape the brain!

Previously, scientists discovered that newborn mice raised without any microbes (called germ-free mice) show more brain cell death in a key area called the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus (PVN). This region helps regulate stress, hunger, and other bodily functions.

In contrast, mice with a typical mix of microbes (called conventionally colonized) have healthier brain development in that region.

A new study from Michigan State University shows that microbes play a significant role in shaping the brain right from the start. They found that microbes help build a brain region that controls stress, social behavior, and essential body functions. This influence starts before birth and continues just after.

Mice are biologically similar to humans, making them ideal for studying how microbes affect brain development. There’s no better alternative for this kind of research.

Modern birth practices, like antibiotics during labor and C-section deliveries, can block the natural transfer of helpful microbes from mother to baby. In the U.S., 40% of moms get antibiotics around childbirth. And 1 in 3 babies are born via C-section.

Think of the brain’s paraventricular nucleus (PVN) as a control tower. It helps manage stress, blood pressure, hydration, and even how we socialize.

Researchers zoomed in on this brain region to ask: Do microbes help build the PVN during early development? Does this lead to fewer neurons over time? And do microbes need to arrive at birth to help, or do signals from mom’s microbes in the womb already start the job?

They used a clever trick called cross-fostering, placing germ-free newborns with microbe-rich mothers. Then they compared brain development.

Three days after birth, the results were precise: Mice born to germ-free moms had fewer neurons in the PVN, even if they got microbes after birth. They also found that the adult germ-free mice had fewer PVN neurons.

Dr. Castillo-Ruiz said, “Our study shows that microbes play an important role in sculpting a brain region that is paramount for body functions and social behavior. In addition, our study indicates that microbial effects start in the womb via signaling from maternal microbes.”

“Rather than shunning our microbes, we should recognize them as partners in early life development. They’re helping build our brains from the very beginning.”

