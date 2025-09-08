SUBSCRIBE
Space

Growing Tail of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Captured

New images of the famous interstellar visitor were captured live from the Gemini South telescope.

By Amit Malewar
Published: 
Updated:
1 min read
Comet 3IATLAS
Comet 3I/ATLAS streaks across a dense star field in this image captured by the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) on Gemini South at Cerro Pachón in Chile, one half of the International Gemini Observatory, partly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and operated by NSF NOIRLab. This image is composed of exposures taken through four filters — red, green, blue and ultraviolet. As exposures are taken, the comet remains fixed in the center of the telescope’s field of view. However, the positions of the background stars change relative to the comet, causing them to appear as colorful streaks in the final image. See a version of the image where the stars have been “frozen” here. These observations of Comet 3I/ATLAS were conducted during a Shadow the Scientists program hosted by NSF NOIRLab. A full recording of the session can be found here. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/Shadow the Scientist Image Processing: J. Miller & M. Rodriguez (International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab), T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab)

In a dazzling display of celestial drama, astronomers and students have captured the growing tail of Comet 3I/ATLAS, only the third confirmed interstellar object to pass through our solar system. The image, taken on August 27 using the Gemini South telescope in Chile, reveals a glowing coma and an expanding tail stretching across the sky like a cosmic brushstroke.

Unlike typical solar system comets, 3I/ATLAS hails from another star system, making its visit a rare and scientifically rich event. As it approaches the Sun, solar radiation heats the comet’s icy core, triggering sublimation, a process where ice turns directly into gas. This outgassing forms the coma and tail, which have grown significantly since earlier observations.

The image was part of a collaborative outreach initiative led by NSF NOIRLab and Shadow the Scientists, allowing students to join professional astronomers in real-time observations.

The team, led by Karen Meech of the University of Hawai‘i Institute for Astronomy, used the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph to study the comet’s color and composition, offering clues about its alien origin.

NASA detected a comet that originated from interstellar space

“This image is both a scientific milestone and a source of wonder,” Meech said, reflecting on the comet’s journey through the inner solar system before it speeds back into interstellar space.

Discovered in July by the ATLAS survey, 3I/ATLAS follows in the footsteps of its interstellar predecessors, ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019). But unlike those fleeting visitors, this comet’s vivid tail offers a rare chance to study material from beyond our solar neighborhood.

As 3I/ATLAS continues its voyage, scientists are racing to gather data before it vanishes into the cosmic dark. For now, its shimmering trail is a reminder that the universe still sends postcards from faraway places, and sometimes, we catch them just in time.

Also present during the observing session and lending his scientific expertise was Bryce Bolin, research scientist from Eureka Scientific. “These observations provide both a breathtaking view and critical scientific data,” he says.

Hubble captured the sharpest view of the breakup of comet ATLAS

“Every interstellar comet is a messenger from another star system, and by studying their light and color, we can begin to understand the diversity of worlds beyond our own.”

