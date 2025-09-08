Growing Tail of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Captured

In a dazzling display of celestial drama, astronomers and students have captured the growing tail of Comet 3I/ATLAS, only the third confirmed interstellar object to pass through our solar system. The image, taken on August 27 using the Gemini South telescope in Chile, reveals a glowing coma and an expanding tail stretching across the sky like a cosmic brushstroke.

Unlike typical solar system comets, 3I/ATLAS hails from another star system, making its visit a rare and scientifically rich event. As it approaches the Sun, solar radiation heats the comet’s icy core, triggering sublimation, a process where ice turns directly into gas. This outgassing forms the coma and tail, which have grown significantly since earlier observations.

The image was part of a collaborative outreach initiative led by NSF NOIRLab and Shadow the Scientists, allowing students to join professional astronomers in real-time observations.

The team, led by Karen Meech of the University of Hawai‘i Institute for Astronomy, used the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph to study the comet’s color and composition, offering clues about its alien origin.

“This image is both a scientific milestone and a source of wonder,” Meech said, reflecting on the comet’s journey through the inner solar system before it speeds back into interstellar space.

Discovered in July by the ATLAS survey, 3I/ATLAS follows in the footsteps of its interstellar predecessors, ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019). But unlike those fleeting visitors, this comet’s vivid tail offers a rare chance to study material from beyond our solar neighborhood.

As 3I/ATLAS continues its voyage, scientists are racing to gather data before it vanishes into the cosmic dark. For now, its shimmering trail is a reminder that the universe still sends postcards from faraway places, and sometimes, we catch them just in time.

Also present during the observing session and lending his scientific expertise was Bryce Bolin, research scientist from Eureka Scientific. “These observations provide both a breathtaking view and critical scientific data,” he says.

“Every interstellar comet is a messenger from another star system, and by studying their light and color, we can begin to understand the diversity of worlds beyond our own.”