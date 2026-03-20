Scientists grow functional Esophagus using regenerative tissue

For centuries, the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach, has been a silent workhorse of the body. But when it fails, whether from congenital disabilities, injury, or disease, repairing it has been one of medicine’s greatest challenges. Traditional approaches often rely on stents and grafts. However, these methods have complications like poor muscle regeneration, scarring, and limited long-term success.

Now, scientists have made a significant advancement. In a breakthrough that seems closer to science fiction than surgery, scientists have created a working segment of the esophagus. This marks a major step forward in regenerative medicine and pediatric surgery.

A 2.5 cm esophageal graft – first lab‑grown oesophagus- was created by scientists at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and University College London (UCL) that could restore swallowing and support normal growth in animal models. This achievement addresses long-standing challenges in esophageal reconstruction, such as poor muscle repair and reliance on artificial stents.

The work demonstrates how combining advanced tissue engineering with surgical innovation can produce living, functional replacements, offering hope for children born with severe esophageal defects.

Earlier studies had shown parts of this technology, but this is the first time the entire process has worked so successfully. The study demonstrates that a donor pig esophagus can be stripped of its original cells, repopulated with the recipient pig’s own cells, and implanted to restore function, all without the need for immunosuppression.

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The eight pigs recovered well, developed working swallowing muscles to move food toward the stomach, and the engineered tissue fully integrated within three months. Because the implant used the animals’ own cells, it grew naturally with them and did not trigger immune rejection.

Professor Paolo De Coppi, NIHR and Nuffield Professor of Paediatric Surgery at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) and Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at GOSH, led the research team. He said: “The oesophagus is a really complex organ, without a blood supply from its own vessels, so it cannot be ‘transplanted’ in the way you might expect. To develop alternatives, it is essential to work with animal models that closely reflect human anatomy and function. In this respect, the pig oesophagus closely resembles the human one.”

Children with long-gap esophageal atresia (LGOA) are born without a connection between parts of their esophagus: One part ends and, rather than connecting to the next portion of the tube, there is a large gap. They require surgery in order to live, but the gap is too big to repair immediately at birth. Until then, they depend on feeding tubes for nutrition.

Current surgeries are major and risky, sometimes involving moving the stomach or intestine, which can cause breathing and digestive problems and may carry long-term risks. While many children do well, safer and less invasive treatments are urgently needed.

The first step is to make a scaffold, a tube-shaped base, using a donor pig’s esophagus. Through decellularisation, all pig cells are removed, leaving only the support structure. Next, muscle cells from the recipient pig are grown in the lab and injected into the scaffold. The graft is then placed in a bioreactor for a week, where the cells spread and adapt. The whole process takes about 2 months, which aligns with current treatment timelines for LGOA.

In pig studies, the results were extremely promising: all eight animals survived their first month and, by six months, had grafts with functioning muscle, nerves, and blood vessels. The new esophagus was able to contract and push food along normally, so the pigs were able to eat and grow well. There was some narrowing or stricture formation, which was managed as in humans with routine endoscopy.

For the first time, researchers mapped the genes in the implanted tissue using spatial transcriptomics, showing that the new esophagus activated the same genes as natural tissue. Over time, the graft regenerated key structures, a protective lining, muscle, nerves, and blood vessels, all needed for normal function. The engineered esophagus contracted with sufficient strength and coordination to allow swallowing.

If adapted for humans, different-sized pig-derived scaffolds could be stored and personalized for newborns or children. Doctors could take a small biopsy when placing a feeding tube, grow the child’s cells, and use them to repopulate the scaffold. This would create a custom graft that grows with the child, eliminating the need for immunosuppressants.

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Prof Coppi said, “With the success of this research, we hope that we can successfully offer an engineered tissue alternative to children who desperately need it, within 5 years.”

The story of Casey

Casey McIntyre is a cheerful two-year-old from London who adores his dog, Daisy. You’d never guess he has already endured many major surgeries. Born with 11 cm of his esophagus missing, Casey needed repeated operations to try to close the gap. Eventually, doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital pulled up his stomach to connect it, but he still relies on a feeding tube while learning to swallow.

His mum, Silviya, says the surgeries have affected his vocal cords, so he’s catching up with speech. His dad, Sean, explains that although Casey has spent much of his life in the hospital, he looks and acts like any other child. They are proud of his resilience and hopeful that one day, a single operation to transplant a working esophagus could spare families the long, difficult journey they’ve faced.

Dr Marco Pellegrini, Senior Researcher at UCL GOS ICH, co-leading the study, said, “Our technology could allow us to build a child a new oesophagus, using their own cells, collected in a surgery they are having anyway, combined with a ready-prepared scaffold from pig tissue. Because the graft contains the child’s own muscle progenitor cells, it would be recognised as their own tissue. This means it could grow with them over time, without the risk of rejection and without the need for long-term immunosuppression.”

Aoife Regan, GOSH Charity’s Director of Impact and Charitable Programmes, said: “We are thrilled to see the success of this research, which is offering more hope to children with a highly complex and rare condition, which can significantly affect their quality of life and childhood. At GOSH Charity, we want every child treated at GOSH to have the best chance, and best childhood possible, and providing funding for key projects like this one demonstrates the impact innovative research can have on those that need it most.”

While the research is still in early stages, it opens the door to clinical applications in humans, especially in pediatric patients.

Future work will involve improving the technique to achieve better survival rates and support larger or longer tissue segments, they said. If it works, this technique could yield personalized, lab-grown organ replacements that develop and function naturally within the body.

Journal Reference:

Durkin, N., Hall, G.T., Lutman, R. et al. Functional integration of an autologous engineered esophagus in a large-animal model. Nat Biotechnol (2026). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-026-03043-1