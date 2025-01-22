Green tea-based adhesive films: A novel treatment for oral mucositis

Oral mucositis, a common and painful side effect of cancer treatments, affects 30-40% of patients. It damages rapidly dividing mucosal cells, causing significant discomfort and interfering with vital activities, such as eating and sleeping.

Green tea is a natural source of antioxidants, with catechins being its most powerful polyphenols. These antioxidants protect cells from oxidative stress and neutralize harmful free radicals generated during cancer treatment. Green tea’s anti-inflammatory properties can help relieve oral mucositis, a painful mouth inflammation often caused by chemotherapy and radiation.

Researchers at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have investigated the potential of tea catechins for a new oral mucositis treatment to reduce patient discomfort. The team, led by Professor Takehisa Hanawa, included several collaborators from TUS and MP Gokyo Food & Chemical Co., Ltd.

Researchers created a thin, flexible film enriched with tea catechins for prolonged relief from oral mucositis. This film adheres to the inside of the mouth, delivering active ingredients directly to the affected areas, making it more convenient and user-friendly than mucoadhesive tablets.

The researchers prepared the film by combining xyloglucan, a polymer from tamarind seeds, with green tea extract, then drying the mixture at 4 ℃ for seven days. The resulting film offers adhesion and properties comparable to commercial oral mucoadhesive films.

They prepared the films by combining xyloglucan (Xylo) from tamarind seeds with green tea extract (TE), which contains over 75% catechins, including more than 40% epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Xylo acts as a gelling agent and forms a structure similar to the mouth’s mucin network, giving the film its mucoadhesive properties.

TE was chosen for its easy availability, use as a food additive and low cost. The researchers studied the physical and chemical properties of the gels and films they produced.

Researchers created two types of films: hydrogels and xerogels. Hydrogels dried at 4 °C for 24 hours, weakening and breaking easily at body temperatures (35–37 °C). Xerogels dried for seven days, resulting in firmer, drier films with better mucoadhesive properties, able to withstand up to ten times more force, similar to commercial films.

To test the adhesive strength of xerogels, researchers simulated oral conditions using mucin disks with artificial saliva. They pressed the film onto the disk and measured the force to detach it. The films adhered well, with detachment forces matching or exceeding those of over-the-counter products.

The team also studied the release of EGCG by soaking the films in water. They found that higher Xylo concentrations led to greater EGCG release over time, showcasing their potential as mucoadhesive films.

Prof. Hanawa said, “Xylo/TE xerogel films demonstrated high strength and hydrogel-like properties due to rapid water absorption and adhesion forces comparable to commercial films.”

The team is now focused on enhancing the film’s design and evaluating its safety and efficacy through cell-based experiments, advancing toward a promising solution for oral mucositis.

