One Fruit, 1600 Compounds, Countless Health Benefits

You’ve probably heard of superfoods, those everyday ingredients that wear a cape in the nutrition world. Think broccoli, fish, olive oil, legumes, and berries.

They’re all stars of the Mediterranean diet, celebrated for keeping hearts happy and brains sharp.

Blueberries and strawberries usually steal the spotlight…

But wait, a new contender is stepping onto the superfood stage: fresh grapes!

A new study says grapes deserve a front-row seat in the superfood family. Packed with antioxidants and health perks, they’re not just snackable—they’re super snackable.

The author, leading resveratrol and cancer researcher John M. Pezzuto, Ph.D., D.Sc., Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Western New England University dives deep into the science of superfoods and makes a compelling case: noting that fresh grapes are underplayed in this arena and often not included with mention of other similar foods, such as berries.

Each grape contains over 1,600 natural compounds, antioxidants galore, and polyphenols like flavonoids, anthocyanidins, catechins, phenolic acids, and resveratrol. These compounds don’t work alone. They form a team, a unique matrix that creates powerful effects in the body, fighting oxidative stress, supporting cells, and more.

With over sixty peer-reviewed studies backing them up, grapes have earned their place in the wellness spotlight. Their benefits for cardiovascular health are especially well-established; they help relax blood vessels, promote healthy circulation, and support balanced cholesterol levels. But the grape’s talents don’t stop at the heart.

Clinical trials show that grapes also support brain health by maintaining healthy brain metabolism and enhancing cognitive function. They’re great for your skin too, helping protect against UV radiation and reducing DNA damage in skin cells.

In the gut, grapes act as microbiome modulators, increasing bacterial diversity and promoting digestive balance. Even your eyes benefit, with grapes contributing to retinal health by boosting macular pigment optical density.

Finally, in the fascinating field of nutrigenomics, where scientists explore how foods influence gene expression, grapes are making waves. Eating grapes can change the way specific genes behave in key body systems, turning on beneficial processes that support health. Dr. Pezzuto believes these genetic-level shifts are likely the actual engine behind grapes’ wide-ranging benefits, from heart health to brain function.

“Dr. Pezzuto shows that based on the science, grapes are indeed a superfood, and should be recognized as such,” said Ian LeMay, president of the California Table Grape Commission, “and we are hopeful that using this nomenclature in association with grapes becomes common practice. Luckily, whether consumed for health or sheer enjoyment as a healthy snack, eating California grapes is a win for consumers.”

