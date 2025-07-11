New research reveals that gossip isn’t just idle talk

Social networks are made up of lots of people connected to each other in different ways. These connections help information travel from person to person, including gossip, which actually makes up a big part of our everyday conversations.

But here’s the tricky part: even in small groups, there are tons of possible ways people can be connected. So if someone wants to spread gossip widely without the person being talked about finding out, they have to be smart about who they tell. Figuring out the best way to do that is a real challenge.

Scientists at Brown University studied gossip, something people love to do, and figured out how we manage to spread it without the person being talked about finding out right away.

With help from the National Science Foundation, the researchers found that gossiping involves some pretty complex thinking. Every time someone decides to share gossip, their brain quickly works through a lot of social information, though most people do this without even realizing it.

Study busts myths about gossip

They defined gossip as talking about someone who isn’t there. The study showed that people are less likely to gossip with someone who’s friends with the person being talked about, especially if that person is popular. Instead, people are more likely to gossip with others who are also popular but not closely connected to the subject of the gossip.

Study author Oriel FeldmanHall, an associate professor of cognitive and psychological sciences at Brown University who is affiliated with the Carney Institute for Brain Science, said, “We draw on two important factors when calculating who to share a morsel of gossip with: how popular the person is and how distantly connected they are to whoever the gossip is about.”

“This winning algorithm enables us to share information widely without the subject knowing that we’re talking about them.”

We can see how powerful these mental calculations are by looking at how gossip and information spread on social media. Just like people try to guess where their gossip might go, social media platforms use similar kinds of thinking, only with computer algorithms.

These platforms look at things like how many likes or followers someone has to figure out who is most likely to share something widely. That’s how they decide what content to push, and it’s a big reason why some posts go viral.

According to a 2024 study, humans replay memories of daily social interactions while sleeping to build a mental map of their social network. This map serves as a reliable guide for whom to spread gossip to, whom not to spread gossip to, and how gossip will travel.

In their study, researchers first taught participants about a made-up social network of nine people. Then, they asked the participants to imagine gossiping about someone in that group and decide who they would share the gossip with.

The results showed that people naturally used two key ideas to make their choices:

Social distance (how closely someone is connected to the person being gossiped about)

Popularity (how many direct friends someone has)

People were more likely to gossip with someone who was popular but not too close to the person being talked about.

To test if this behavior happens in real life, the researchers repeated the experiment with about 200 first-year students living in dorms at Brown University. The results were similar, showing that people naturally use social distance and popularity to decide who to gossip with.

Later, by asking all of the study participants about their friendships, the team mapped this social network. They then asked a subset of 100 participants to judge the likelihood that someone in their network would hear news shared by someone else.

Even in such an intricate social network comprising tens of thousands of possible connections, the researchers found that people were able to successfully use social distance and popularity to predict where gossip would flow.

Based on this data, the team created a computational model of how a person’s brain simulates and predicts the movement of gossip through their social network.

A new study explores how gossip spreads in social networks

Xia said, “The brain compresses what a person observed—Mary getting coffee with James, then James hanging out with Adam, for example—into a simplified map of the network, which allows the person to make educated guesses about who will hear what, even when those people are several steps removed from each other.”

According to FeldmanHall, “The new study findings throw cold water on common conceptions of gossip as mere idle chatter.”

“The fact that our brains invest this much mental math in keeping our gossip out of the wrong hands is a testament to the power of gossip and the sophistication of the human brain.”

