Google unveils AI Ultra: A VIP subscription for the future of creativity and productivity

In a move that pushes the boundaries of artificial intelligence accessibility, Google has announced ‘Google AI Ultra,’ a high-end subscription plan offering the most advanced AI tools and features yet. Designed for creatives, developers, and professionals who demand cutting-edge innovation, AI Ultra delivers unprecedented access to Google’s latest and most capable AI models.

Subscribers to AI Ultra will gain priority access to enhanced versions of Google’s Gemini app, pioneering Deep Research capabilities, and early previews of the Veo 3 model—Google’s breakthrough in video generation technology.

Whether crafting complex academic research, cinematic sequences, or intricate coding solutions, AI Ultra offers elevated support for the most demanding workflows.

The new Flow AI tool for filmmaking enthusiasts revolutionizes cinematic storytelling, enabling users to generate and refine scenes using DeepMind’s latest advancements. AI Ultra further expands Flow’s capabilities with high-resolution 1080p video rendering, sophisticated camera controls, and exclusive access to Veo 3, putting professional-grade AI-powered filmmaking within reach.

Whisk, an innovative AI-powered visualization tool, allows users to transform static prompts into dynamic animations. AI Ultra members have top-tier access to Whisk Animate, which breathes life into images with vivid eight-second Veo 2-driven sequences.

Google AI Ultra isn’t just about creation—it’s designed to streamline everyday work. The NotebookLM system promises higher usage limits for studying and project management, while Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and Chrome integrates AI-powered assistance directly into users’ favorite applications.

The new Project Mariner prototype also functions as an intelligent multi-tasking assistant capable of managing up to ten complex tasks simultaneously, from research synthesis to booking appointments.

Subscribers will not just receive AI capabilities—they will also enjoy premium Google perks, including an individual YouTube Premium membership and 30 TB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Google AI Ultra is launching in the U.S. at $249.99 per month, with a promotional offer granting new users 50% off their first three months. Expansion to additional countries is expected soon. Meanwhile, existing Google AI Pro members will see enhanced benefits at no extra cost, including early access to Flow’s filmmaking tools and deeper AI integration in Chrome.

With AI Ultra, Google positions itself as the ultimate powerhouse for AI-driven creativity, research, and productivity, offering subscribers a front-row seat to the future of intelligent innovation.