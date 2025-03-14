SUBSCRIBE
Environment

Global sea level rise accelerates in 2024

Last year’s increase was due to an unusual amount of ocean warming.

By Pranjal Malewar
Updated
Shore covered in the grass

In a troubling sign for Earth’s climate, global sea levels rose faster than anticipated in 2024, according to a NASA-led analysis. The sea level climbed by 0.23 inches (0.59 centimeters) last year, significantly above the projected 0.17 inches (0.43 centimeters) per year.

The increase was largely driven by thermal expansion — ocean water expands as it warms — accounting for two-thirds of the rise. In previous years, meltwater from land-based ice, such as glaciers and ice sheets, contributed the majority. However, 2024’s record-breaking global temperatures flipped this pattern.

“The rise we saw in 2024 was higher than we expected,” explained Josh Willis, a sea level expert at NASA. “The ocean continues to rise, and the rate of rise is speeding up.”

Since satellite observations began in 1993, the rate of sea level rise has more than doubled, with a total increase of 4 inches (10 centimeters). This ongoing data collection is made possible by NASA’s series of ocean-observing satellites, starting with TOPEX/Poseidon in 1992 and continuing with the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite launched in 2020.

Experts highlight that heat enters the ocean in various ways, causing thermal expansion. Windy regions and large ocean currents, such as those in the Southern Ocean, can mix heat vertically through different layers of water. Additionally, El Niño events—marked by a shift of warm Pacific Ocean water—further contribute to this heat distribution.

As 2024 now holds the title of the warmest year on record, Earth’s rising oceans stand as a stark reminder of the accelerating impacts of climate change.

