Global lake water storage declines significantly

More than half of the world’s largest lakes are losing water. The main causes are climate change and human activities. A new method of tracking lake water storage trends can help scientists protect water resources. The news is bleak; this new method can help water managers and communities make better decisions.

Lead author Fangfang Yao, a CIRES visiting fellow, now a climate fellow at the University of Virginia, said, “This is the first comprehensive assessment of trends and drivers of global lake water storage variability based on an array of satellites and models.”

Balaji Rajagopalan, a CIRES fellow, professor of engineering at CU Boulder, and co-author, said, “We have pretty good information on iconic lakes like the Caspian Sea, Aral Sea, and the Salton Sea, but if you want to say something on a global scale, you need reliable estimates of lake levels and volume, With this novel method, we can provide insights into global lake level changes with a broader perspective.”

Scientists used satellite data to track the water levels of 1,972 of the world’s largest lakes between 1992 and 2020. They found that 53% of the lakes lost water over this period, with the total loss equivalent to 17 Lake Meads. The researchers say that climate change and human water consumption are the main causes of this decline.

Lakes worldwide are losing water, including dry and wet areas. This is due to a combination of factors, including climate change, human consumption, and sedimentation. The loss of lake water is a serious problem, as lakes provide important sources of water for drinking, irrigation, and recreation. The authors of the study estimate that 2 billion people live in the basin of a drying lake.

The study also provides some hope, as it shows that it is possible to reverse the trend of lake water loss. For example, the authors point to Lake Seven in Armenia, which has increased water storage in recent years due to conservation laws.

The authors of the study call for more research into the causes of lake water loss and for the development of policies to address this problem. They also urge governments and individuals to take steps to conserve water.

Satellite data show that more than half of the world’s largest lakes are losing water. This decline is most pronounced in the Northern Hemisphere and is likely due to climate change and human activities.

The loss of lake water is a serious problem, as lakes provide important sources of water for drinking, irrigation, and recreation. The study provides new insights into the global water crisis and highlights the need for more sustainable water management practices.

Here are some specific things that can be done to help:

• Reduce water consumption by taking shorter showers, fixing leaky faucets, and watering lawns less often.

• Conserve water in the workplace by turning off lights and appliances when not in use and using water-efficient fixtures.

• Support policies that promote water conservation and sustainable water management.

By taking these steps, we can help protect our lakes and ensure they continue providing us with the water we need.

