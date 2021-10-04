SUBSCRIBE

A giant comet is heading toward the solar system

It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.

By Pranjal Mehar
Illustration of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein
This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path. Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva

A giant comet named Bernardinelli-Bernstein estimated to be 100–200 kilometers across, hurt the solar system. The comet 1000 times more massive than a typical comet will reach its closest approach to the Sun in 10 years.

It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path. The comet is an icy relic flung out of the Solar System by the migrating giant planets in the Solar System’s early history.

Scientists discovered the comet while following a comprehensive search of data from the Dark Energy Survey (DES). Discovered initially in June 2021, the comet is currently located at the Oort cloud.

While making its closest approach in 2031, its distance from the Sun will be around 10.97AU. However, it poses no threat to the Earth.

The comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein originated in the Oort Cloud of objects, ejected during the Solar System’s early history. It could be the largest member of the Oort Cloud ever detected, and it is the first comet on an incoming path to be seen so far away.

