A giant comet is heading toward the solar system

A giant comet named Bernardinelli-Bernstein estimated to be 100–200 kilometers across, hurt the solar system. The comet 1000 times more massive than a typical comet will reach its closest approach to the Sun in 10 years.

It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path. The comet is an icy relic flung out of the Solar System by the migrating giant planets in the Solar System’s early history.

Scientists discovered the comet while following a comprehensive search of data from the Dark Energy Survey (DES). Discovered initially in June 2021, the comet is currently located at the Oort cloud.

While making its closest approach in 2031, its distance from the Sun will be around 10.97AU. However, it poses no threat to the Earth.

