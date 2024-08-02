Gen X & millennials at higher risk for 17 cancers

An extensive study by the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows cancer rates are rising in younger generations for 17 of 34 types, like breast, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. Mortality rates also increased for liver (female only), uterine, gallbladder, testicular, and colorectal cancers. The report is in The Lancet Public Health.

Dr. Hyuna Sung said these findings add to evidence of higher cancer risk in post-Baby Boomer generations, now including more cancer types. Birth years affect exposure to cancer risks due to unique social, economic, and environmental factors. The reasons for rising rates are still unclear.

Researchers analyzed data from 23.6 million cancer patients and 7.3 million cancer deaths for people aged 25–84 from 2000 to 2019. They compared cancer rates across generations by birth years from 1920 to 1990.

They found cancer rates increased in generations born since 1920 for eight cancers. For example, pancreatic, kidney, and small intestine cancer rates were 2-3 times higher in those born in 1990 compared to 1955. Nine other cancers, including breast, uterine, and colorectal cancer, showed higher rates in younger generations after declines in older ones.

Mortality rates also rose with higher incidence for some cancers, such as liver (female only), uterine, gallbladder, testicular, and colorectal cancers.

Dr. Ahmedin Jemal noted that rising cancer rates in younger generations may signal future increases in cancer cases, potentially reversing progress against the disease. He stressed addressing risk factors in Gen X and Millennials to improve prevention strategies.

Lisa Lacasse emphasized the importance of affordable health insurance for all ages, as it impacts cancer outcomes. ACS CAN will keep pushing for Medicaid expansion and permanent Affordable Care Act tax subsidies to ensure better access to care.

The study concludes that Generation X and Millennials in the U.S. are at a higher risk of developing 17 types of cancer compared to older generations. This suggests that future cancer rates may rise without preventive measures.

