Solid-state spin centers are used for quantum computing, communication, and sensing. Typical materials include diamond NV centers and silicon carbide VV centers, which are known for their long spin coherence time and high spin control.

Recently, a partnership between UChicago, Argonne, and Tohoku University discovered that the gemstone spinel can store quantum information. Spinel, known for its vibrant colors, has profound scientific capabilities.

The team used spinel’s properties to advance qubit systems and expand quantum technology tools. Solid materials like diamond or moissanite retain quantum information through atomic defects that trap electron spins. Their transparency helps isolate qubits for stable manipulation.

Manato Kawahara from Tohoku University explained that qubits are controlled by magnetic or electric fields, similar to how a snow globe protects objects from disturbances but can still be shaken.

In 2021, guidelines were developed for finding new solid-state spin qubit systems. In 2022, a method was created to streamline the discovery of qubit materials, leading to the study of spinel. They tested the spinel by shining a laser and measuring the emitted light.

The qubit system must initialize, manipulate, and detect to be fully operational. Spinel can initialize and detect the qubit state but hasn’t demonstrated manipulation.

Future work aims to control spin qubits for quantum applications in sensing, communication, and computing.

