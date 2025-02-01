SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Quantum Physics

The gemstone spinel can store quantum information

This discovery highlights the incredible potential of materials like spinel.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Summary
Recent research involving UChicago, Argonne, and Tohoku University has revealed that the gemstone spinel can store quantum information, making it a promising material for advancements in quantum computing, communication, and sensing.
Multi Color of gemstone or Jewel on black table

Solid-state spin centers are used for quantum computing, communication, and sensing. Typical materials include diamond NV centers and silicon carbide VV centers, which are known for their long spin coherence time and high spin control.

Recently, a partnership between UChicago, Argonne, and Tohoku University discovered that the gemstone spinel can store quantum information. Spinel, known for its vibrant colors, has profound scientific capabilities.

The team used spinel’s properties to advance qubit systems and expand quantum technology tools. Solid materials like diamond or moissanite retain quantum information through atomic defects that trap electron spins. Their transparency helps isolate qubits for stable manipulation.

Manato Kawahara from Tohoku University explained that qubits are controlled by magnetic or electric fields, similar to how a snow globe protects objects from disturbances but can still be shaken.

World’s oldest rubies hide some ancient traces of life

In 2021, guidelines were developed for finding new solid-state spin qubit systems. In 2022, a method was created to streamline the discovery of qubit materials, leading to the study of spinel. They tested the spinel by shining a laser and measuring the emitted light.

The qubit system must initialize, manipulate, and detect to be fully operational. Spinel can initialize and detect the qubit state but hasn’t demonstrated manipulation.

Future work aims to control spin qubits for quantum applications in sensing, communication, and computing.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kawahara et al. Polarization-dependent photoluminescence of Ce-implanted MgO and MgAl2O4. Applied Physics Express. DOI: 10.35848/1882-0786/ad59f4
Up next

New strategy to maintain communications in an unpredictable quantum network

Adding bridges to stabilize quantum networks.

Quantum entanglement at the nanoscale

A significant step forward in the field of nonlinear optics.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristScienceQuantum Physics
Journal
Applied Physics Express
University
Argonne National Laboratory
Tohoku University
University of Chicago
Picks for you

Rice scientists theorize the existence of new particles other than bosons...

Exotic electron crystal uncovered in graphene

Quantum ‘umbilical cord’ links metal and insulator states in many materials

Quantum geometry measured for the first time

A particle that’s massless when moving in one direction but has...

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®