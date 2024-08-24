Game-Changer: 2-in-1 Floatable Solar Device Cleans Water and Tackles Pollutants

In an exciting advancement featured in Materials Horizons, Dr. Edison Ang, Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Education/Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, unveils a groundbreaking solution for both water purification and pollutant degradation. This novel approach is detailed in the study titled “Monolith floatable dual-function solar photothermal evaporator: efficient clean water regeneration synergizing with pollutant degradation.”

Dr. Ang and his research team have introduced an innovative evaporator that integrates nanometric CuFe₂O₄ and plasmonic Cu into graphitic porous carbon nanofibers (CNF) using electrospinning and controlled graphitization techniques. This cutting-edge material is then embedded onto a melamine sponge through a calcium ion-triggered crosslinking method with sodium alginate (SA), resulting in the S-FeCu/CNF system—a robust and efficient solution for water treatment.

The S-FeCu/CNF material showcases superior light absorption properties (≥95%) and maintains excellent performance even in challenging conditions. The evaporator achieves an impressive solar-vapor conversion efficiency, with an evaporation rate of 1.61 kg m⁻² h⁻¹ under one sun irradiation. In a 20% NaCl solution, it sustains a high evaporation rate of 1.54 kg m⁻² h⁻¹, demonstrating outstanding resistance to salt accumulation and long-term stability.

Beyond its water purification capabilities, the S-FeCu/CNF evaporator excels as a heterogeneous catalyst for activating peroxymonosulfate (PMS), which facilitates the rapid degradation of pollutants. The system’s exceptional catalytic cycling stability ensures that it produces clean water meeting World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Dr. Ang highlighted the significance of this dual-function device, stating, “This monolithic design not only enhances water regeneration but also significantly advances pollutant degradation. It offers a promising solution for desalination and wastewater treatment.”

This study represents a breakthrough in integrating solar photothermal and catalytic processes into a single, efficient system. By combining effective light absorption with advanced oxidation techniques, the S-FeCu/CNF evaporator offers a valuable contribution to addressing global water and pollution challenges.

Dr. Ang concluded with a forward-looking perspective, “As we continue to develop and refine this technology, it holds the potential to become a key player in sustainable water treatment, supporting the quest for cleaner water and more effective pollution management.”

