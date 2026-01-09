Astronomers discover a galaxy-wide wobbling black hole jet

Galaxies can’t grow endlessly. Their giant black holes act as cosmic regulators. They release energy that slows down the birth of stars. When astronomers studied galaxy VV340a using different types of light, they discovered large streams of energized gas extending 20,000 light-years from its center. This reveals that a black hole can shape and change its galaxy far beyond just the core.

Lead author Justin Kader, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Irvine, explained: “The gas detected with Keck Observatory extends the farthest from the black hole, meaning it also records the longest timescales. Without these measurements, we’d have no grasp of just how powerful, or persistent, this outflow truly is.”

He added: “It’s the first time a precessing, kiloparsec‑scale radio jet has been observed driving such a massive outflow in a disk galaxy.”

By combining Keck’s sharp optical capabilities, Webb’s infrared vision, and the VLA’s radio observations, astronomers created a complete picture of galaxy VV340a. This process uncovered its hidden cosmic drama in new detail.

Keck spotted a spear of cool gas piercing far beyond VV340a’s disk, a fossil trace of its black hole’s long fury. Webb revealed scorching “coronal” plasma erupting thousands of parsecs wide, marking the largest instance ever observed. The VLA captured twin plasma jets spiraling in an S-shaped dance. This shows that the black hole’s aim wobbles over time.

Webb exposed the galaxy’s blazing core, while Keck traced the black hole’s power rippling outward, sweeping cooler gas along. KCWI revealed that the jets behave like cosmic bulldozers. They strip away fuel quickly enough to prevent nearly 20 stars from forming each year. This process limits the galaxy’s future growth.

What’s shocking is the setting: precessing jets usually blaze in ancient, dormant ellipticals, not in youthful, star‑forming spirals like VV340a, still mid‑merger. This twist upends long‑held ideas of galaxy–black hole co‑evolution and hints that even the Milky Way could one day face similar upheaval.

“There’s no clear fossil record of something like this happening in our galaxy, but this discovery suggests we can’t rule it out,” Kader said. “It changes the way we think about the galaxy we live in.”

Next up: sharper radio eyes will probe VV340a’s jets to see if a hidden second black hole is behind their wobble, a tantalizing clue toward uncovering a rare binary black hole system.

