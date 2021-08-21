A galaxy in a ‘Furnace’

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope recently shared a jewel-bright image of NGC 1385. The galaxy is a spiral galaxy located almost 68 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Fornax. Fornax is simply the Latin word for a furnace.

Otherwise known as AGC 22776, ESO 482-16, LEDA 13368, and IRAS 03353-2439, the galaxy was first discovered November 17, 1784, by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel.

The galaxy has a diameter of about 70,000 light-years. The image was taken with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble. Even after 12 years, it remains remarkably active.