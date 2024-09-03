Frequent belching? It might be your diet or health

Belching is normal, but it’s called a belching disorder when it disrupts daily life. About 1% of adults worldwide have this issue, but data from Japan is less clear.

A study led by Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara at Osaka Metropolitan University surveyed 10,000 Japanese adults and found that 1.5% had belching disorders. This was more common in men, those who drink alcohol, and people taking acid reflux medications.

The study also found that gastrointestinal disease, overeating, and very low or high chewing frequency are linked to belching disorders. However, drinking carbonated beverages was not related.

Professor Fujiwara noted that treating belching disorders can be slow and limited to a few facilities. In the future, tracking chewing habits and improving diet may offer patients self-treatment options.

The study concludes that excessive belching, which disrupts daily life, may be linked to certain dietary habits and underlying diseases. Factors like overeating, gastrointestinal issues, and abnormal chewing frequency can contribute to belching disorders.

Improving nutritional habits and monitoring chewing frequency could help manage and treat these conditions.

