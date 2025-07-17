Your first period might have predicted your health all along

For many women, the memory of their first period is tucked away as a personal milestone. But scientists now say that moment may quietly sketch the blueprint of future health.

According to new research unveiled at ENDO 2025, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, the age at which menstruation begins, called menarche, may help forecast a woman’s long-term risk for conditions like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and reproductive disorders.

Led by Dr. Flávia Rezende Tinano from the University of São Paulo, the team analyzed data from over 7,600 Brazilian women enrolled in the ELSA-Brazil study, spanning ages 35 to 74. Women were grouped into three categories based on their age at first menstruation:

Early menarche: before age 10

Typical menarche: ages 10 to 15

Late menarche: after age 15

The findings reveal a health split down the middle. Women who entered puberty before age 10 were significantly more likely to face metabolic and cardiovascular issues, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and more. Meanwhile, those whose cycles started after 15 were less prone to obesity, but showed higher rates of menstrual irregularities and certain heart conditions.

“Most women can remember when they got their first period,” Tinano noted, “but they may not realize that this milestone could signal future health risks. Our data suggest doctors can use it as a vital clue.”

What makes this study especially impactful is its geographic origin. Research on menstrual health and long-term outcomes has typically focused on wealthier countries. Tinano’s team offers crucial insights from Latin America, an underrepresented region in global health datasets.

Using tools ranging from interviews and lab tests to ultrasound imaging, the researchers pieced together a nuanced picture of how the timing of puberty might shape a woman’s wellness decades later.

Early menstruation increases the likelihood for menopause symptoms

The implications are vast. If age at first period can serve as a medical flag, clinicians may begin using it to personalize preventive care and screening strategies early on. It could also influence how societies approach girls’ health education, especially in underserved communities.