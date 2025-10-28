First high-resolution structure of key herpes virus protein

After decades of mystery, scientists have finally figured out the structure of a key herpes virus protein that is vital for how the virus copies its DNA. This protein, called origin-binding protein (OBP), has long avoided detailed study until now.

In a new study published in Nucleic Acids Research, a team from Karolinska Institutet, University of Gothenburg, and CSSB Hamburg used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to capture high-resolution images of OBP in action. These images show how the virus starts replication and point out several promising targets for future antiviral drugs.

Using the world’s most advanced imaging techniques, the team visualized OBP in multiple functional states, bound to viral DNA and interacting with an ATP-like molecule. This gave researchers an unprecedented look at the earliest stages of herpesvirus replication.

“This is particularly important because current HSV-1 treatments almost exclusively target the viral DNA polymerase, and we’re seeing increasing resistance to these drugs, especially in immunocompromised patients,” said corresponding author Martin Hällberg from the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at Karolinska Institutet. “OBP represents an entirely new target that acts even earlier in the viral lifecycle, before the polymerase is recruited.”

The OBP didn’t behave as expected. Instead of the previously assumed arrangement, it forms a head-to-tail dimer, with each protein molecule threading part of itself through its partner. This threading positions a segment near the ATP-binding site, acting as a built-in regulator.

“The C-terminus appears to act as an intrinsic brake on helicase activity,” explained first author Emil Gustavsson from CSSB Center for Structural Systems Biology. “When the viral single-stranded DNA-binding protein ICP8 binds to OBP, it likely releases this brake, coordinating the transition from origin recognition to active DNA unwinding.”

The study identified several regions of OBP that could be targeted by future drugs: A DNA-binding motif that helps the virus locate where to begin replication. The dimer interface is essential for the protein’s stability and function. The ICP8-binding region regulates DNA unwinding. A unique ATP-binding pocket, unlike those in other helicases, offers an opportunity for targeted drug design.

“We’ve essentially provided a molecular blueprint for drug design,” said co-author Per Elias from the University of Gothenburg. “These diverse targeting options could help overcome resistance mechanisms and potentially even prevent viral reactivation from latency, and, perhaps as important, we will now be able to precisely address regulatory features of viral DNA replication during latency and lytic replication.”

HSV-1 affects nearly 70% of the global population and causes problems ranging from cold sores to serious brain infections. Drug-resistant strains pose major risks for patients with weakened immune systems. This includes people undergoing chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants. In these cases, doctors often have to rely on older, more toxic drugs like foscarnet, which come with serious side effects.

There’s increasing interest in how herpes viruses may contribute in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. New drugs that stop the virus from reactivating could provide hope not only for treating herpes but also for protecting brain health.

This breakthrough provides a new way ahead. It could lead to safer and more effective treatments for millions of people around the world.

