Feasibility of achieving gigatonne-scale CO2 storage by mid-century

Imperial College London researchers have uncovered a crucial caveat in our efforts to combat climate change. The ambitious plans to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a rapid pace may not be as feasible as previously thought. Their groundbreaking study challenges existing projections, shedding light on the limitations of scaling up carbon storage technology.

This revelation calls for a reevaluation of our approach to reaching global warming targets and emphasizes the urgency of investing in more innovative and realistic solutions.

The study’s findings are groundbreaking. By 2050, it could be possible to store up to 16 gigatonnes of CO 2 underground each year. However, achieving this goal will necessitate a significant escalation in storage capacity and scaling over the next few decades. Unfortunately, the current pace of investment, development, and deployment falls short of what’s needed for this ambitious target.

Considering the UK Government’s commitment to positioning Britain as a clean energy superpower and the substantial investments in carbon capture and storage, it’s crucial to highlight the importance of aligning ambitious initiatives with realistic objectives for safely storing CO 2 underground. This study serves as a powerful reminder that significant and achievable milestones are essential for success in combating climate change.

The groundbreaking models developed by the team from Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering reveal the rapid potential for developing and deploying carbon storage systems. These models consider the availability of suitable geology, as well as technical and economic limitations to growth.

The results not only suggest the possibility of reducing CO 2 emissions on a massive scale but also challenge current projections, including those from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, by indicating potential differences in the path to achieving this and the contribution from key regions.

“There are many factors at play in these projections, including the speed at which reservoirs can be filled as well as other geological, geographical, economic, technological, and political issues. However, our models will help us understand how uncertainty in storage capacity, variations in institutional capacity across regions, and limitations to development might affect climate plans and targets set by policymakers,” said lead author Yuting Zhang from Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering.

“Although storing between six to 16 gigatonnes of CO 2 per year to tackle climate change is technically possible, these high projections are much more uncertain than lower ones. This is because there are no existing plans from governments or international agreements to support such a large-scale effort,” said Co-author Dr Samuel Krevor, also from Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering.

“However, it’s important to keep in mind that five gigatonnes of carbon going into the ground is still a major contribution to climate change mitigation. Our models provide the tools to update current projections with realistic goals for how and where carbon storage should be developed in the next few decades.”

The researchers’ analysis revealed a concerning trend within the IPCC reports. The inclusion of results from integrated assessment models (IAMs) has led to an overestimation of the potential for carbon storage methods to mitigate climate change. Specifically, projections for Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, and South Korea have been found to rely on unrealistic rates of deployment, rendering the current projections unreliable. This highlights the need for more accurate and reliable data to guide policy and decision-making.

Co-author Professor Christopher Jackson, also from Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, said: “While integrated assessment models play an important role in helping climate policymakers make decisions, some of the assumptions they make when it comes to storing large amounts of carbon underground appear unrealistic.”

The team’s calculations strongly indicate that a realistic global benchmark should fall within the range of 5-6 gigatonnes of storage per year by 2050. This estimate is consistent with the historical scaling of similar technologies.

Their innovative modeling approach draws from real-world growth patterns in industries such as mining and renewable energy. By leveraging past industry expansion and integrating existing CO 2 storage levels with a versatile framework for scenario exploration, this novel approach provides a robust method for making achievable, long-term projections for underground CO 2 storage. It stands to be a powerful tool for informing policymakers and driving meaningful action.

“Our study is the first to apply growth patterns from established industries to CO 2 storage,” Dr Krevor said. “Existing predictions rely on speculative assumptions, but by using historical data and trends from other sectors within the industry, our new model offers a more realistic and practical approach for predicting how quickly carbon storage can be scaled up – helping us set more attainable targets.”

