Farmers vaccinating badgers could change bovine TB fight

A new study says the government should support large-scale badger vaccination to stop bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

The study, published today in People and Nature, reports on a four-year badger vaccination program run by farmers, scientists, and conservationists.

The results show that the number of badgers testing positive for bTB in the study area dropped from 16% to 0%. Farmers involved became more enthusiastic about using badger vaccination to control bTB.

Cornish farmers started a unique project with ZSL and Cornwall Wildlife Trust, involving researchers from Imperial College London.

While most bTB in cattle spreads between herds, wild badgers also help the disease persist. The UK government has used badger culls to control bTB, but plans to stop the cull.

More extensive studies are needed to see how badger vaccination affects bTB in cattle. The study team urges the government to support more community-led badger vaccination evaluations.

Professor Rosie Woodroffe from ZSL’s Institute of Zoology said bovine tuberculosis (bTB) severely impacts farmers. Many cattle and badgers have been killed to control bTB, but everyone wants to eradicate the disease. This project aims to help farmers and wildlife groups work together.

Cornish farmers funded a project to vaccinate badgers on 12 farms in an 11-square-kilometer area. They collected data to address farmers’ questions about vaccination’s practicality and effectiveness.

Verity Miles, a PhD researcher, used camera traps to count badgers and found that 74% of local badgers were vaccinated. Blood tests showed a drop in bTB among badgers, and farmers were happy with the results and eager to continue.

Despite initial skepticism about the cost and reach of vaccination, this study shows that it can be practical, cost-effective, and acceptable to farmers.

Henry Grub, a PhD researcher, interviewed the farmers and found their enthusiasm for badger vaccination increased after participating. Farmers were satisfied with the results, especially when blood test evidence was shown, and they were happy to use this evidence to form their opinions.

Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is caused by Mycobacterium bovis and affects cattle, people, badgers, and other mammals. Cattle testing positive for bTB must be slaughtered, which impacts farmers’ livelihoods.

The study, including three farmers as coauthors, also features a summary in Cornish, a first in scientific literature.

A cattle farmer and report coauthor, Keith Truscott, emphasized the need for solutions to tackle bTB. He feels relieved knowing people are working on eradication through vaccination and is proud to be part of the project.

The study concludes that government support is essential for large-scale badger vaccination to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

