The facts behind intermittent fasting myths

In a new article, University of Illinois Chicago researchers debunk four common myths about intermittent fasting. Though fasting is popular for weight loss and shown to be safe by research, myths persist.

These myths claim fasting leads to a poor diet, loss of lean muscle, eating disorders, or decreased sex hormones. UIC researchers, in Nature Reviews Endocrinology, debunk these myths based on various clinical studies.

Krista Varady, a professor at UIC, said, “I’ve been studying intermittent fasting for 20 years and am often asked if it’s safe. There is much misinformation, not based on science but personal opinion.”

There are two main types of intermittent fasting: alternate-day eating, where people switch between low-calorie days and normal eating days, and time-restricted eating, where people eat within a 4—to 10-hour window each day. Researchers conclude that both types are safe despite the myths.

Intermittent fasting does not lead to a poor diet: Studies show that the intake of sugar, fat, cholesterol, fiber, sodium, and caffeine does not change during fasting. The percentage of carbs, protein, and fat consumed remains the same.

Intermittent fasting does not cause eating disorders: Studies found no evidence that fasting causes eating disorders. However, people with a history of eating disorders should avoid fasting, and pediatricians should monitor higher weight adolescents who fast due to their higher risk.

Intermittent fasting does not cause excessive loss of lean muscle mass: Studies show that weight loss through fasting or other diets results in similar lean muscle loss. Resistance training and more protein can prevent muscle loss.

Intermittent fasting does not affect sex hormones: Despite concerns, researchers have found that fasting does not impact hormones like estrogen and testosterone.

The study debunks myths about intermittent fasting, showing it’s safe and doesn’t lead to poor diet, muscle loss, eating disorders, or sex hormones. Understanding these facts can help guide those considering intermittent fasting for weight loss.

