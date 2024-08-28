Exploring the potential of vancomycin resistance in bacteria

Staphylococcus aureus has the potential to develop durable vancomycin resistance, according to a study published August 28, 2024, in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Samuel Blechman and Erik Wright from the University of Pittsburgh, USA.

Despite decades of widespread treatment with the antibiotic vancomycin, vancomycin resistance among the bacterium S. aureus is extremely uncommon—only 16 such cases have reported in the U.S. to date. Vancomycin resistance mutations enable bacteria to grow in the presence of vancomycin, but they do so at a cost.

Vancomycin-resistant S. aureus (VRSA) strains grow more slowly and will often lose their resistance mutations if vancomycin is not present. The reason behind vancomycin’s durability and the potential for VRSA strains to further adapt have not been adequately explored.

In this study, researchers took four VRSA strains and grew them in the presence and absence of vancomycin to see how the strains would evolve. They found that strains grown in the presence of vancomycin developed additional mutations in the ddl gene, which has previously been associated with vancomycin dependence.

These mutations enabled VRSA strains to grow faster when vancomycin was present. Unlike the original strains, which quickly lost vancomycin resistance, the evolved strains maintained resistance through several generations, even when vancomycin was no longer present.

The study shows that durability of vancomycin susceptibility to date should not be taken for granted. The trade-off that often comes with vancomycin resistance can be overcome if the bacteria is allowed to grow in the presence of vancomycin. As antibiotic resistance continues to grow as a public health threat, studies like this underscores the importance of developing new antibiotics.

The authors add: “The superbug MRSA has been held off by the antibiotic vancomycin for decades. A new study shows we will not be able to count on vancomycin forever.”

