A new experiment shows how twisting light changes electron collisions

Shooting electrons at atoms and watching them scatter is like a fireworks show. Now, adding a twisting laser beam that interacts with these electrons makes things even more complicated. And in that briefest of instants, the one that we can never really perceive, electrons and light do a delicate waltz. This interaction has been well-studied by scientists with linear light, but the complex dynamics of circular light had previously gone unobserved.

Now, researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have captured this process across time for the first time. They used circularly polarized femtosecond laser pulses to study laser-assisted electron scattering (LAES) in argon atoms.

Laser-assisted electron scattering (LAES) is an advanced tool for understanding how electrons interact with matter under the influence of strong fields.

Led by Professor Reika Kanya, the team focused synchronized bursts of femtosecond laser light and electron pulses at argon atoms. They measured the energy and angular distributions of electrons scattered by argon in the presence of femtosecond laser pulses, finding peaks characteristic of the LAES process.

Although the signal was weaker than with linearly polarized light, the scattering pattern matched predictions from extended LAES theory, the Kroll–Watson model.

Electrons, energized to 1 keV, interacted with argon atoms under the influence of a rotating near-IR laser’s electric field. The team carried out the work using a time-of-flight spectrometer, which collects data by analysing how electrons scatter and measuring their energy and the angles of dispersal.

LAES measurement using circularly polarized light. A femtosecond laser pulse and an electron pulse were fired at an argon gas beam at the same time, giving a scattering signal whose energy and angular distributions showed the characteristic peaks of LAES.



Credit

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Why is this significant? Because circularly polarized light has a ‘handedness’, rotating left or right, it can interact differently with structures that also have a handedness, known as chirality. Measuring how left‑ and right‑handed light affects laser‑assisted electron scattering (LAES) enables scientists to measure the phase of scattered electrons, which can’t be measured with straight (linear) light.

Opening up this dimension could allow scientists to access the fundamental ‘chirality’ of matter, like the handedness that causes DNA to coil in one direction rather than another.

Conducting the experiment proved challenging. The signals they observed were also weaker than those from linear light, and the team could not detect the tiny differences between left-handed and right-handed light. But their similarity to the Kroll-Watson model suggests that they are on the right track.

At this point, the accomplishment is only a proof of concept, offering a glimpse of a new scientific frontier. Equipped with more sophisticated tools, scientists hope to uncover the subtler nuances that show how powerful fields affect the quantum world. This breakthrough reveals that instead, even at the most microscopic scales, nature behaves according to a rhythm, a hidden choreography of particles and waves. It is this development that is now allowing us to hear music with much greater focus.

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