Exotic black holes: A byproduct of dark matter

Physicist Stephen Hawking proposed one explanation for dark matter fifty years ago: a population of black holes that may have originated shortly after the Big Bang. These so-called “primordial” black holes would not have been the monstrous objects we see today. Still, relatively microscopic areas of highly dense matter formed in the first quintillionth of a second after the Big Bang collapsed and dispersed throughout space and time, exerting forces that could explain the existence of dark matter as it is known today.

Researchers at MIT have recently discovered that this primordial process would have also created some surprising companions: even smaller black holes with hitherto unheard-of levels of a nuclear physics characteristic called “color charge.”

These smallest, “super-charged” black holes would have been an entirely new state of matter that quickly vanished after they formed. However, they might still have impacted the formation of the first atomic nuclei, a crucial cosmic transition. According to physicists, astronomers may be able to discover in the future how the color-charged black holes impacted the balance of fusing nuclei through measurements. A finding of this kind would strongly suggest that primordial black holes are the source of all dark matter as it exists today.

David Kaiser, the Germeshausen Professor of the History of Science and professor of physics at MIT, said, “Even though these short-lived, exotic creatures are not around today, they could have affected cosmic history in ways that could show up in subtle signals today. Within the idea that black holes could account for all dark matter, this gives us new things to look for.”

Primordial black holes are believed to be formed in a time before stars.

Scientists believe that pockets of ultradense primordial matter may have accumulated and collapsed to form microscopic black holes, which could have been so dense as to squeeze the mass of an asteroid into a region as small as a single atom before the Universe had even cooked up the essential elements, let alone stars. The gravitational pull of these little, invisible objects strewn around the cosmos may explain all the dark matter that is now invisible to us.

What material would have been used to create these primordial black holes if that were the case? In their most recent work, scientists attempted to answer that issue.

Kaiser said, “People have studied the distribution of black hole masses during this early-universe production but never tied it to what kinds of stuff would have fallen into those black holes at the time when they were forming.”

MIT researchers initially examined current ideas to determine the possible distribution of black hole masses during the early stages of the Universe’s formation.

They discovered that the mass of a primordial black hole at the time of its formation directly correlates with its formation time. Furthermore, that period is ludicrously early.

According to the team’s calculations, primordial black holes had to be formed in the first quintillionth of a second after the Big Bang. The “typical” minuscule black holes created by this burst in time would have been as little as an atom and as large as an asteroid. Additionally, a tiny percentage of exponentially smaller black holes with a mass comparable to a rhino and a size considerably smaller than a proton.

What material might have been used to create these ancient black holes? They turned to research on the elements that made up the early cosmos for this, particularly to the theory of quantum chromodynamics (QCD), which examines the interactions between quarks and gluons.

Protons and neutrons comprise two primary particles called quarks and gluons, which together form the fundamental components of the periodic table. Based on QCD, scientists believe the Universe was once a massively hot plasma of quarks and gluons that swiftly cooled and fused to generate protons and neutrons. This estimate comes right after the Big Bang.

According to the research findings, the Universe would have remained a soup of uncombined free quarks and gluons inside the first quintillionth of a second. Black holes that developed during this period would have absorbed the loose particles as well as an unusual characteristic called “color charge,” which is a charge state that can only be carried by uncombined quarks and gluons.

Alonso-Monsalve says, “Once we figured out that these black holes form in a quark-gluon plasma, the most important thing we had to figure out was how much color charge is contained in the blob of matter that will end up in a primordial black hole?”

They calculated the distribution of color charge that should have been present throughout the hot, early plasma using QCD theory. They then compared that and the area that would contract in the first quintillionth second to produce a black hole. It turns out that the most common black holes at the time wouldn’t have had much color charge since they would have originated by absorbing many areas with a mixture of charges, which would have totaled up to a “neutral” charge in the end.

However, even the tiniest black holes would have been densely charged with color. By the basic principles of physics, they would have contained the most significant quantity of any charge permitted for a black hole. Although such “extremal” black holes have been theorized for decades, no practical mechanism for how such anomalies could have formed in our Universe has been found until now.

Professor Bernard Carr of Queen Mary University of London, an expert on primordial black holes who first worked on the topic with Stephen Hawking, describes the new work as “exciting.” Carr, who was not involved in the study, says the work “shows that there are circumstances in which a tiny fraction of the early universe can go into objects with an enormous amount of color charge (at least for a while), exponentially greater than what has been identified in previous studies of QCD.”

Supercharged black holes would have soon dissipated, though perhaps not until after the formation of the first atomic nuclei. According to scientific estimates, this process began approximately one second after the Big Bang, giving extreme black holes plenty of time to upset the equilibrium circumstances that would have existed when the first nuclei formed. These perturbations may impact the formation of those first nuclei in ways that are eventually possible to witness.

Alonso-Monsalve muses, “These objects might have left some exciting observational imprints. They could have changed the balance of this versus that, and that’s the kind of thing that one can begin to wonder about.”

Journal Reference: