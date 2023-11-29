An enchanting, new ground-based view of a supernova remnant

A group of astrophotographers has captured a gem: a supernova remnant (SNR) called Cassiopeia A, SNR G111.7-02.1, or Cas A for short. When combined with X-ray data from Chandra, they got an enchanting, new ground-based view of Cassiopeia A.

Located roughly 11.000 lightyears in the Cassiopeia constellation, this supernova remnant spans ten lightyears in diameter. It is unique because it is the remnant of the second most recent supernova, which dates back to approximately 1681. That’s why it is the point of attraction to many astronomers, as it holds clues about the different stages and processes going on in a supernova.

Cassiopeia A Contributors: Tim Schaeffer, William Ostling, Justin, Adrien Keijzer, Paul Kent, BTB Astroteam Brentenriegel, Steve Gill, Tino Heuberger, Nicolas Puig, Julian Shapiro, Felix Schöfbänker, Mikhail Vasilev, David Wood

They noted, “For the Deep Sky Collective (DSC), “Cassiopeia A” was an interesting target as it lacks deep integrations and detailed looks from any amateurs, seemingly being forgotten about by non-professionals.”

“Being determined to go deep and do Cas A some justice amongst amateurs, we started in mid August and ended up with a total of 525h 54min of integration after rejecting bad frames. This not only marks the longest integration time ever on Cas A from any group of amateurs but also the longest integration time ever on a single panel here on astrobin and possibly even for all of amateur astrophotography.”