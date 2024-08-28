Breakthrough: EHT achieves highest-resolution observations from Earth’s surface

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration has conducted test observations using ALMA and other facilities. Their results are the highest resolution ever obtained from the Earth’s surface.

They achieved this by detecting light from faraway galaxies at a frequency of 345 GHz, which has a wavelength of 0.87 mm.

In 2019, the EHT collaboration released images of M87*, the supermassive black hole at the centre of the M87 galaxy. Later, in 2022, it captured Sgr A*, the black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.

They got these images by connecting radio observatories worldwide using a method called very long baseline interferometry (VLBI).

One way to increase the resolution of a telescope is to observe light of a shorter wavelength.

Study’s co-lead Alexander Raymond, previously a postdoctoral scholar at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), and now at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, both in the United States said, “With the EHT, we saw the first images of black holes using the 1.3-mm wavelength observations, but the bright ring we saw, formed by light bending in the black hole’s gravity, still looked blurry because we were at the absolute limits of how sharp we could make the images. At 0.87 mm, our images will be sharper and more detailed, which in turn will likely reveal new properties, both previously predicted and maybe not.”

The collaboration conducted test observations of distant, bright galaxies at 0.87 mm. They used two smaller subarrays, including ALMA and the Atacama Pathfinder EXperiment (APEX) in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Other facilities used include the IRAM 30-meter telescope in Spain, the Northern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA) in France, and the Greenland Telescope and the Submillimeter Array in Hawaiʻi.

In this pilot experiment, the team achieved a detailed observation of 19 microarcseconds, the highest resolution ever from Earth’s surface. However, they haven’t produced images yet. They detected light from several distant galaxies, but didn’t use enough antennas to accurately create an image from the data.

Thomas Krichbaum, a co-author of the study from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany, an institution that operates the APEX telescope together with ESO said, “These VLBI signal detections at 0.87 mm are groundbreaking since they open a new observing window for the study of supermassive black holes. “In the future, the combination of the IRAM telescopes in Spain (IRAM-30m) and France (NOEMA) with ALMA and APEX will enable imaging of even smaller and fainter emission than has been possible thus far at two wavelengths, 1.3 mm, and 0.87 mm, simultaneously.”

