SUBSCRIBE

One egg per day does not appear to be associated with cardiovascular disease risk

An egg a day is OK.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
One egg per day does not appear to be associated with cardiovascular disease risk

A past study has suggested that people who eat an added three or four eggs a week or 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol per day have a higher risk of both heart disease and early death compared with those who eat fewer eggs.

A new study by scientists at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health stands contradictory- supporting a definite association between moderate egg consumption and cardiovascular disease.

The study is an update on a 1999 review, a first significant analysis of eggs and cardiovascular disease. It does not find any association between eggs and CVD risk.

For this investigation, scientists analyzed health data from 173,563 women and 90,214 men participating in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (HPFS) who were free from CVD, type 2 diabetes, and cancer at baseline.

They used repeated measures of diet — as long as 32 years of follow up — to increase detailed information on potentially confounding lifestyle factors, for example, high body mass index and red meat consumption. The scientists also conducted the largest meta-analysis of this topic, including 28 prospective cohort studies with up to 1.7 million participants.

The analysis of NHS and HPFS participants found no association between moderate egg consumption and risk of CVD. Results from the meta-analysis supported this finding in U.S. and European populations; however, some evidence suggested that average egg consumption may be associated with lower CVD risk in Asian populations, although the overall dietary pattern may confound this.

Study co-author Shilpa Bhupathiraju, the research scientist in the Harvard Chan School Department of Nutrition and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said, “While moderate egg consumption can be part of a healthy eating pattern, it is not essential.”

“There is a range of other foods that can be included in a healthy breakfast, such as whole-grain toasts, plain yogurt, and fruits.”

The study was published online today in the BMJ.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSScientist uncovered role of nicotine in breast cancer development
UP NEXTHow the matter was created in the universe?

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Scientist uncovered role of nicotine in breast cancer development

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
At the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar (ILS), Bhubneshwar, a team of scientists headed Dr. Sandip K Mishra, has, for the first...
Read more
Health

Weight loss surgery may increase risk of bone fractures

Pranjal Mehar -
A new study, recently published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, sought to determine the association between the risk of fracture after...
Read more
Health

How loneliness affects end-of-life experiences?

Pranjal Mehar -
Little is known about the relationship between loneliness and end‐of‐life (EOL) experience, including symptom burden, the intensity of care, and advance care...
Read more
Health

Low-cal sweeteners? Are they better or worst?

Pranjal Mehar -
There is a consensus that overconsumption of sugar-sweetened beverages adds to the predominance of obesity and related comorbidities; for example, type 2...
Read more
Health

Pregnancy length could alter the child’s DNA

Pranjal Mehar -
Premature birth is common. Between 5 and 10% of all kids in the world are born prematurely. Most children will develop and...
Read more
Health

New drug could potentially reduce deadly brain damage after stroke

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists from the University of Exeter have discovered how a glitch in the way essential proteins are transported within the brain after...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist