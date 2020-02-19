SUBSCRIBE

Efficient, solution‐processed, hybrid tandem solar cells

A novel technology, capable of maximizing the performance of the existing CQD solar cells has been developed, recently.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
a) Structure of hybrid tandem photovoltaic device. b) Simulated JSC of hybrid tandem devices by TMF optical simulation with various sub‐cell thicknesses. c) Simulated absorption of sub‐cells in the hybrid tandem device with optimum thicknesses.
a) Structure of hybrid tandem photovoltaic device. b) Simulated JSC of hybrid tandem devices by TMF optical simulation with various sub‐cell thicknesses. c) Simulated absorption of sub‐cells in the hybrid tandem device with optimum thicknesses.

Scientists at UNIST have developed high‐efficiency, solution‐processed, hybrid series, tandem photovoltaic devices featuring CQDs and organic bulk heterojunction (BHJ) photoactive materials. The retention of the organic back‐cell adequately remunerated the optical loss in the CQD front‐cell, which improved the overall photon harvesting.

Quantum dabs (QDs) are semiconductor particles with sizes smaller than a couple of nanometres. As they show fascinating phenomena, for example, size-dependent wavelength, the absorption spectra of the solar cell can be very alterable. The benefit of QDs is that it shows light absorption in the near-infrared (NIR) region, which other photoactive layers can’t. Be that as it may, there are a few ares in the NIR region where light ingestion doesn’t happen, even with QDs.

In work, analysts created high‐efficiency organic hybrid series tandem photovoltaic gadgets, highlighting CQDs and organic BHJs as photoactive materials to make up for the external quantum efficiency (EQE) misfortune in the NIR region. The NIR‐absorbing organic BHJ devices were utilized as the back sub‐cells to harvest the transmitted NIR photons from the CQD front sub‐cells.

Scientists also optimized the short‐circuit current density balance of each sub‐cell and thus created a near-ideal series connection using an intermediate layer to achieve a power conversion efficiency (PCE) that is superior to that of each single‐junction device. Indeed, the PCE (12.82% ) of the hybrid tandem device was the highest among the reported CQDPVs, including single‐junction devices and tandem devices.

As these hybrid tandem solar cells are created at room temperature using a solution process, the solar cells are affordable, more economical, and having less cost as compared to silicon solar cells. Their lower manufacturing costs also gives them a clear advantage of mass production.

Professor Sung-Yeon Jang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, said, “The hybrid tandem device exhibited almost negligible degradation after air storage for three months. Moreover, this study suggested the potential to achieve PCE > 15% in hybrid tandem devices by reduction of energy loss in CQDPVs and enhancement of NIR absorption in OPVs.”

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal, Advanced Energy Materials on January 13, 2020.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHow the time of day affects global brain fluctuations?
UP NEXTA rotating detonation engine promises to make rockets more fuel-efficient

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

A single drop of water can generate power to light up 100 LED bulbs

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The innovative generator can achieve performances thousands of times higher than similar devices.
Read more
Invention

A smart jumpsuit that accurately measures the infants’ movement and development

Pranjal Mehar -
A new innovation makes it possible, for the first time, to quantitatively assess children's spontaneous movement in the natural environment.
Read more
Invention

Enhancing optical sensing using noise

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Noise in a sensor? No problem!
Read more
Invention

Eliminating the foam buildup

Pranjal Mehar -
Bubbly buildup can hinder many industrial processes, but a new method can reduce or even eliminate it.
Read more
Invention

e-waste recycling based on zero waste concept

Jyoti Singh -
Massive generation of mobile phone batteries, its rudimentary disposal, improper collection system as well as lack of cost-effective processing technology has resulted...
Read more
Invention

Fermentophone: New musical instrument made of fermented fruits

Pranjal Mehar -
Getting the band of microbes back together.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist