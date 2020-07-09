SUBSCRIBE

The effects of climate change on the delicate food webs of the neotropics

Extreme rainfall events cause top-heavy aquatic food webs.

By Pranjal Mehar
Science
Food webs become top-heavy with predators when there are large variations in rainfall. Credit: istock.

Changes in global and regional precipitation regimes are among the most pervasive components of climate change. Intensification of rainfall cycles, ranging from frequent downpours to severe droughts, could cause widespread, but mostly unknown, alterations to the trophic structure and ecosystem function.

A new study now uncovered detailed insights into the effects of climate change on the delicate food webs of the neotropics.

Scientists across seven different sites throughout Central and South America conducted multi-site coordinated experiments to show how variation in the quantity and evenness of rainfall modulates trophic structure in 210 natural freshwater microcosms. Using the insect larvae that live in the water trapped by bromeliad plants as a model ecosystem, they found that food webs became top-heavy with predators when there were significant day-to-day variations in rainfall.

Co-author Diane Srivastava, professor of zoology in UBC’s faculty of science, said, “This has knock-on effects for all parts of the rainforest system because the larval insects in the bromeliads are destined to become winged adults that then are part of the forest ecosystem around them.”

To accomplish the results, scientists performed similar experiments on bromeliads. The bromeliads were covered with rain shelters, and scientists watered them on strict schedules to replicate 30 different rainfall patterns in each site.

Srivastava said, “This is the first study, to my knowledge, where we have a replicated study of how precipitation patterns affect an entire food web in multiple sites. Every day we’d run around with a watering can with a list of how much water each bromeliad should get on each day. We had a customized rainfall schedule for each bromeliad in every field site.”

Scientists found that extreme rainfall patterns resulted in top-heavy food webs. The opposite was exact when rainfall was delivered on an even schedule, with similar amounts of water given to the plants every day. Under those conditions, there were fewer predators and more prey among the larval insects.

Bromeliad
Scientists used the insect larvae that live in the water trapped by bromeliad plants as a model ecosystem, discovering that food webs become top-heavy with predators when there are large day-to-day variations in rainfall. CREDIT: The Bromeliad Working Group/UBC.

Srivastava said“We were expecting to see the opposite pattern. We often think of predators being the most sensitive to environmental change, but we got the opposite result. One reason may be that, when the water level in the bromeliad went down during drier days, there was less aquatic habitat, so the prey was condensed into a small amount of water together with their predators. This can benefit predators and disadvantage prey.”

“These findings can be extrapolated to other rainfall-dependent aquatic ecosystems. In any small pond or lake, which is primarily determined by rainfall, we can expect to see a similar effect. We should be concerned about these findings, because we’ve shown that these extreme perturbations in rainfall really do affect t of energy through the food web.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Romero, G.Q., Marino, N.A.C., MacDonald, A.A.M., et al. Extreme rainfall events alter the trophic structure in bromeliad tanks across the Neotropics. Nat Commun 11, 3215 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17036-4

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

Global warming has upended 6,500 years of cooling

Pranjal Mehar -
During the two millennia before the 20th Century, global mean surface temperature (GMST) cooled at a rate of roughly −0.15 °C per 1000...
Read more
Space

There are almost 6 billion earth-like planets present in our galaxy

Amit Malewar -
For centuries, humans have wondered whether Earth is unique in the universe, or if similar planets exist out there.
Read more
Environment

Climate change is altering forest structure, making forests less of a carbon sink

Pranjal Mehar -
There are general observations of increasing tree mortality due to changing climate and land use, as well as observations of growth stimulation...
Read more
Environment

First ever heat wave recorded in East Antarctica

Amit Malewar -
In the past, much of East Antarctica has been spared from rapid climate warming due in part to ozone depletion.
Read more
Environment

New tools to determine climate-adaptive coral reefs

Pranjal Mehar -
Coral reefs are home to up to one-third of global marine biodiversity and, as such, are a high conservation priority. Yet, climate...
Read more
Science

Why do organisms shrink?

Amit Malewar -
A group of scientists at GeoZentrum Nordbayern at FAU has as recently examined how prehistoric organisms reacted to climate change, based on...
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists found the center of the solar system

Space Amit Malewar -
Not in the center of the sun as many might assume, rather the center of the solar system is closer to the surface of the star.
Read more

Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke

Health Pranjal Mehar -
Preliminary clinical data indicate that COVID-19 infection is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric illness. Now a new study by the UCL and...
Read more

The pink eye is a primary symptom of COVID-19

Health Amit Malewar -
The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus includes Cough, fever, and Shortness of breath. Later on, CDC offers six new symptoms of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist