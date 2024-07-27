Eco-friendly method to make better, greener high-value chemicals

Researchers at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) have achieved a remarkable breakthrough with the potential to revolutionize the production of agricultural chemicals and everyday products for the better.

By leveraging natural enzymes and light, the team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has devised an eco-friendly method to precisely incorporate fluorine, a crucial additive, into olefins. These olefins are widely used in diverse products ranging from detergents to fuels to medicines. This innovative approach represents a highly efficient strategy for generating high-value chemicals with promising applications in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, renewable fuels, and beyond.

The research, which was featured in the journal Science, was spearheaded by Huimin Zhao, the leader of the CABBI Conversion Theme, and Maolin Li, a Postdoctoral Research Associate at CABBI, ChBE, and IGB. Their findings highlight the potential benefits of incorporating fluorine as an additive in agrochemicals and medicines.

Fluorine’s unique properties, including its small size and compatibility with fats and oils, can significantly enhance the effectiveness and longevity of these products. While the process of adding fluorine is traditionally complex and environmentally unfriendly, this research opens doors to more sustainable and efficient methods.

The researchers in this groundbreaking study harnessed the power of a “holoenzyme,” a repurposed enzyme activated by light, to facilitate the introduction of fluorine into these chemicals. Through the strategic use of light and photoenzymes, they achieved precise attachment of fluorine to olefins, exercising full control over the location and manner of attachment. This environmentally friendly and highly targeted method enables the more efficient synthesis of valuable new compounds that were previously challenging to produce.

This innovative approach addresses a significant deficiency in molecular chemistry, as existing methods for introducing fluorine were constrained and ineffective. Furthermore, it paves the way for the development of enhanced medicines and agricultural products, as fluorinated compounds frequently exhibit superior efficacy, stability, and longevity compared to their non-fluorinated counterparts.

Consequently, fertilizers and herbicides could offer heightened crop protection, while medicines could deliver increased potency and reduced side effects.

“This breakthrough represents a significant shift in how we approach the synthesis of fluorinated compounds, crucial in numerous applications from medicine to agriculture,” Zhao said. “By harnessing the power of light-activated enzymes, we’ve developed a method that improves the efficiency of these syntheses and aligns with environmental sustainability. This work could pave the way for new, greener technologies in chemical production, which is a win not just for science, but for society at large.”

The innovative methods in biocatalysis developed by CABBI are driving advancements in the production of bio-based chemicals, moving away from petroleum and towards renewable resources. By creating more efficient and environmentally friendly biochemical processes, CABBI is at the forefront of sustainable bioenergy solutions that aim to minimize environmental impact and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

These methods also align with the U.S. Department of Energy’s mission to advance bioenergy and bioproducts, driving clean energy technologies and supporting economic growth while promoting environmental sustainability. The potential to efficiently create high-value fluorinated compounds could revolutionize various industries, contributing to a more sustainable future.

“Our research opens up fascinating possibilities for the future of pharmaceutical and agrochemical development,” Li said. “By integrating fluorine into organic molecules through a photoenzymatic process, we are not only enhancing the beneficial properties of these compounds but also doing so in a manner that’s more environmentally responsible. It’s thrilling to think about the potential applications of our work in creating more effective and sustainable products for everyday use.”

