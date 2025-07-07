The hidden reason Earth stayed super hot, study found

Around 252 million years ago, Earth went through its most devastating extinction event, the Permian–Triassic Mass Extinction (PTME). During this time, about 90% of marine species and nearly 90% of land vertebrates vanished. Scientists believe the main trigger was massive volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia, known as the Siberian Traps.

These eruptions released huge amounts of carbon dioxide and other gases, causing extreme global warming. This led to a major disruption in Earth’s carbon cycle, as shown by a sharp drop in carbon isotope levels in rocks from that time.

Although the main volcanic activity happened around the extinction event, the super-hot climate stuck around for 5 million years into the Early Triassic. Scientists are still trying to figure out why. One theory is that there may have been a second pulse of volcanic activity about 2 million years later, which could have prolonged the warming.

A new international study led by the University of Leeds and the China University of Geosciences has revealed that the collapse of tropical forests during Earth’s worst extinction event (about 252 million years ago) was a major reason why the planet stayed extremely hot for millions of years afterward.

One-third of plant and animal species may face extinction by 2070

Tropical forests play a key role in carbon sequestration, the process of pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it in plants and soil. When these forests disappeared during the Permian–Triassic Mass Extinction, Earth lost one of its main tools for cooling down.

Researchers analyzed fossil records and rock clues to map how plant life changed during and after the extinction. Their results showed a sharp drop in plant productivity, which meant less carbon was being absorbed, allowing CO₂ levels to stay dangerously high.

Without forests to absorb carbon, the planet remained in a super-greenhouse state for about 5 million years—long after the volcanic eruptions that triggered the extinction had ended.

Dr. Zhen Xu, lead author from the University of Leeds, explains that the extreme global warming following the Permian–Triassic extinction event has puzzled scientists for years. What made this event stand out was the complete collapse of tropical forests, something not seen in any other high-temperature period in Earth’s history.

New fossil data and climate simulations now support the team’s original hypothesis: the loss of these forests drastically reduced carbon sequestration, allowing CO₂ to build up and amplify global warming for millions of years.

The findings suggest that Earth’s climate system has tipping points, critical thresholds where small changes can trigger runaway effects. Once crossed, these points can lock the planet into a new, hotter state that’s difficult to reverse.

“Now, after years of fieldwork, analysis, and simulations, we finally have the data to support it,” said Dr. Xu.

Journal Reference: