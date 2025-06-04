Earth’s hidden pulse: The mystery of the global seismic echo

It was as if the Earth itself was humming a strange, rhythmic tune—one that puzzled scientists worldwide. On September 16, 2023, a mysterious 10.88 mHz seismic signal was observed globally, persisting for a staggering nine days. Then, just a month later, an identical signal returned, lingering for another week before fading away once more.

- Advertisement -

Where did it come from? Researchers believe the answer lies deep within an East Greenland fjord, where two colossal landslides may have unleashed mega-tsunamis—monstrous waves that violently reshaped the landscape. These enormous disturbances could have triggered seiches, standing waves that sloshed within the fjord for days, sending seismic ripples outward like whispers through the Earth.

The theory is supported by seismic inversions, analytical calculations, and numerical simulations; however, there is a catch—no one has witnessed it happen.

Scientists have cracked open a new window: Using cutting-edge analysis techniques, Oxford researchers have transformed satellite altimetry data to reveal subtle changes in Earth’s surface height—including the ever-shifting seas.

Scientists set sail for Greenland’s fjords to unravel mysteries of nutrient cycling

- Advertisement -

Here’s how it works: satellites send out radar pulses, measuring the time it takes for them to bounce back from the surface. But until now, traditional altimeters have had a frustrating limitation. They only captured narrow 1D profiles directly beneath the spacecraft, missing crucial details needed to detect elusive waves. Moreover, long gaps between observations meant that fast-moving ocean phenomena slipped through the cracks, leaving scientists blind to their presence.

For this study, the team used data captured by the new Surface Water Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. The Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument in SWOT utilizes two antennas that work together to triangulate the return signals reflected from the radar pulse, enabling the measurement of ocean and surface water levels with unprecedented accuracy (up to 2.5-meter resolution) along a swath of 30 miles (50 kilometers) wide.

Using satellite data, scientists reconstructed elevation maps of the Greenland Fjord, capturing snapshots of its shifting landscape in the wake of two massive tsunamis.

The findings were striking—these maps revealed clear, cross-channel slopes, showing height differences of up to two meters. But here’s the real twist: these slopes pointed in opposite directions at different moments, proving that water wasn’t just rushing in one direction—it was sloshing back and forth, like a giant pulse reverberating through the fjord.

A landslide in Greenland caused the Earth to vibrate for nine days

Scientists uncovered the truth by connecting their observations to tiny shifts in the Earth’s crust, which were detected thousands of kilometers away. These subtle movements served as fingerprints, enabling researchers to reconstruct the wave’s characteristics, even during periods when satellites were unable to capture direct data.

To be sure, they went one step further—analyzing weather and tidal conditions to rule out the possibility that winds or tides had caused the signal. The result? A confirmed link between distant seismic ripples and the mysterious water movements in Greenland’s fjord.

Lead author Thomas Monahan (DPhil student, Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford) said: “This study shows how we can leverage the next generation of satellite earth observation technologies to study these processes.”

Co-author Professor Thomas Adcock (Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford) said: “This study is an example of how the next generation of satellite data can resolve phenomena that has remained a mystery in the past. We will be able to get new insights into ocean extremes such as tsunamis, storm surges, and freak waves.”

Journal Reference:

Monahan, T., Tang, T., Roberts, S. et al. Observations of the seiche that shook the world. Nat Commun 16, 4777 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-59851-7