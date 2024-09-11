Dying cells in inflammation trigger healing signals

A study by Prof. Kodi Ravichandran’s team (VIB-UGent) found that pyroptosis, a type of cell death, causes inflammation and helps with tissue healing. Published in Nature, this research could lead to new treatments for wounds and inflammatory diseases.

Unlike apoptosis, which is regular cell maintenance, pyroptosis occurs during infections and causes inflammation to clear them but can also damage tissues.

“Pyroptosis has been seen as harmful and inflammatory, but our study shows it also releases molecules that help heal wounds,” said Prof. Kodi Ravichandran (VIB-UGent).

Typically, pyroptosis triggers inflammation during infections, but if uncontrolled, it can cause tissue damage. New research reveals that pyroptotic cells also release molecules that promote healing.

Dr. Parul Mehrotra explains that pyroptotic cells release unique molecules that cause inflammation and help with healing. In studies using cell cultures and mice, these molecules trigger gene changes in nearby immune cells (macrophages), promoting tissue repair. So, pyroptosis both causes inflammation and aids healing through metabolites and oxylipins.

Researchers found that prostaglandin E2, a key molecule for pain relief and tissue healing, is released by dying cells during pyroptosis. Dr. Sophia Maschalidi explains that these secreted molecules help repair tissues even in inflammation.

The study suggests that we could use these molecules to develop new treatments for chronic wounds and inflammatory diseases instead of blocking pyroptosis.

The study concludes that cells dying during inflammation cause inflammation and send signals that help heal wounds. This discovery suggests that pyroptosis, a type of cell death, plays a dual role by promoting inflammation and aiding tissue repair. These findings could lead to new treatments for chronic wounds and inflammation.

