Dungeons and Dragons is a popular role-playing game enjoyed worldwide, both online and in person. New research shows it can benefit autistic people, offering a safe space for social interactions away from daily challenges.

The study, led by the University of Plymouth and published in Autism, explored how comfortable social settings could benefit autistic adults.

Participants spent six weeks playing Dungeons and Dragons in small groups with a game master’s guidance. Afterward, researchers interviewed them about how their Autism affected their game experiences and how playing impacted their lives.

Participants shared their social desires but also discussed challenges like low confidence in communication and concerns about others’ perceptions, leading them to hide their autistic traits.

Participants said playing Dungeons and Dragons gave them a friendly environment where they uh g gquickly felt connected to others. Understanding shared issues allowed them to relax and feel included in the group. They could also take traits from their game characters into real life, helping them think differently about themselves.

The game challenges myths about Autism, showing that autistic people are socially motivated and imaginative. Dungeons and Dragons provided a sense of escapism and comfort, with many participants applying their experiences to their daily lives.

Dr. Atherton and Dr. Liam Cross have studied how gaming affects people with Autism. A recent study found that autistic people enjoy board games because they reduce the pressure of social interactions and eliminate the need for small talk. Autism carries stigmas, leading to judgment from others.

Some families worry about autistic teens playing too many video games, but this view often comes from neurotypical perspectives. Their research shows that games can help autistic people gain confidence and skills, offering positive experiences that should be celebrated.

