According to a new study in Neurology the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. ubrogepant, a CGRP inhibitor, targets a key protein in migraines and may help people continue their daily activities with few or no symptoms when taken at the first signs of a migraine. The study shows that using ubrogepant early could improve migraine treatment and daily functioning.

The study included 518 migraine sufferers who had attacks 2 to 8 times a month. Participants had early migraine signs and were asked to treat two attacks over two months. They were split into two groups: one took a placebo first, and the other took a ubrogepant second.

In contrast, the other took ubrogepant first and a placebo second. They rated their activity limitations in a diary from 0 (not limited) to 4 (extremely limited).

Twenty-four hours after taking ubrogepant, 65% of users felt “not at all limited” or “a little limited,” compared to 48% of those who took a placebo. Two hours after taking the drug, users were 73% more likely to report no disability compared to placebo users.

The study suggests that ubrogepants help people with early migraine warnings, treat attacks early, and allow them to go about their day without disruption. A limitation was that participants recorded their symptoms in diaries, which may have led to inaccuracies.

